* Shares reach new high, rise nearly 6 percent

* Raises sales, margin guidance

* Q2 net profit up 45 pct to $265 mln vs $223 mln forecast

* Fast-growing firm opens 100 stores a month (Recasts with CEO raising guidance, adds analyst comments, shares)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, July 23 Russian retailer Magnit raised its 2013 sales and margin guidance on Tuesday after reporting better than expected results, as it reaped the benefits of a fast-growing regionally-focused strategy.

Chief Executive Sergei Galitskiy has built Magnit into Russia's biggest food retailer by store count - overtaking closest competitor X5 as the No.1 player by sales in the first quarter - due to a strategy of rapid organic growth.

"The logic of everything he is doing is just like chess," said Maria Kolbina, analyst at VTB Capital. "Galitskiy has slowly but surely gained market share without buying anyone. The strategy, including building logistics first, suits the Russian market best, given the vast territory and the lack of infrastructure."

Magnit's shares closed nearly 6 percent higher after hitting a new all-time high of 8,281 roubles ($260).

Galitskiy said he expects this year's sales to grow 27-30 percent in rouble terms, up from a previous forecast of 27 to 29 percent.

"After first-half results, we see a possibility of raising our guidance," Galitskiy said on a conference call to analysts.

A margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will likely come in the range of 9.7-10 percent, up from 9.2-9.8 percent, or around 9.5 percent expected previously, he said.

Magnit has outperformed its competitors thanks to an aggressive and regional-focused store opening strategy, low prices and prudent cost control.

As it opens a hundred new stores each month, the growing scale of its business allows it to negotiate increasingly attractive supplier terms, helping its margins. Although the pace of its sales growth has slowed recently, the company is still the fastest growing food retailer in Russia.

Magnit opened 341 stores in the second quarter and 532 in the first half, bringing its total number of outlets to 7,416.

Earlier on Tuesday, Magnit reported a 45.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit of $264.6 million, from $181.9 million in the same period a year ago, and above a Reuters poll forecast of $223 million.

EBITDA grew 39 percent to $486 million, giving a 10.85 percent margin against 10.13 percent a year ago and an average analysts' forecast of 9.85 percent. Sales increased by 30 percent to $4.5 billion.

"Strong Q2 results will likely trigger another round of earnings upgrades, we expect," said Elena Jouronova, analyst at JPMorgan.

Galitsky, however, moved to caution the market against "euphoria".

"Our competitors are quite strong. So I am asking you to be a bit more restrained in the numbers you model in your forecasts," he said.

($1 = 32.3555 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Evans)