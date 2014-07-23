Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, July 23 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Wednesday its second-quarter net income rose 34 percent, year-on-year, beating forecasts.
Net profit rose to $356.3 million compared with $265 million a year ago, Magnit said in a statement. Analysts had forecast a $310 million profit.
Earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27 percent to $619 million, beating an average forecast of $567.2 million.
Its EBITDA margin rose to 11.7 percent from 10.9 percent the year earlier, while analysts had predicted 10.7 percent. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
