UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit posted on Tuesday a worse-than-forecast 21.55 percent year-on-year decline in fourth-quarter earnings in dollars due to a slump in the rouble.
Magnit said net profit amounted to $284.3 million, compared to $362.4 million a year ago, below a $313.1 million Reuters poll forecast, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 15.9 percent to $525.4 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.