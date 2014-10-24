PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14
MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 39.6 percent from a year ago, beating market expectations.
Net profit reached $395.25 million, Magnit said in a statement, compared to $283.12 million in the third quarter of 2013 and an average Reuters poll forecast of $366.1 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
