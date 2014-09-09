MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its retail sales grew 34 percent in August year-on-year in rouble terms.

Magnit said in a statement its sales totalled 65.6 billion roubles ($1.77 billion) last month, bringing its results for eight months to 480.2 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 37.0580 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)