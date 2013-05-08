MOSCOW May 8 Russian food retailer Magnit
said on Wednesday its sales rose by 33
percent in April, year-on-year, to stand at 45.8 billion roubles
($1.5 billion), in line with growth in the previous month.
Magnit, which recently overtook rival X5 as
Russia's biggest grocery chain by revenue, said the April result
brought sales for the first four months of the year to 177
billion roubles, an increase of 31 percent.
The company, also Russia's biggest food retailer by store
count, opened 92 stores in April, bringing its total to 7,167 as
of April 30.
Magnit had said it plans to grow revenue by between 27 and
29 percent in rouble terms this year, compared with about 34
percent in 2012, backed by a $1.8 billion capital spending
programme.