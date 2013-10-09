MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit said on Wednesday its sales rose by
28 percent in September, year-on-year, to stand at 46.2 billion
roubles ($1.4 billion) after a rise of 29 percent in the
previous month.
Magnit, which recently overtook rival X5 as
Russia's No.1 grocery chain by revenue, said the September
result brought sales for the first nine months of the year to
417 billion roubles, up 31 percent on year.
It expects to meet the top end of its 27 to 30 percent sales
growth forecast this year, while next year's growth is likely to
slow to 25 percent, the company's chief executive told Reuters
in an interview last month.
Magnit, also Russia's top food retailer by store count,
opened 91 stores last month, bringing its total to 7,646.