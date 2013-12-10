MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its sales rose by 28.7 percent in November, year-on-year, to 50.2 billion roubles ($1.5 billion) after a rise of 27 percent in the previous month.

Magnit, which this year overtook rival X5 as Russia's No.1 grocery chain by revenue, said the November result brought sales for the first 11 months of the year to 516 billion roubles, up 30 percent on the year.

The company opened 181 stores last month, bringing its total to 7,920. Fast expansion will help it grow revenues by 28-29 percent this year, while next year's growth is likely to slow to 25-27 percent, the company has said.