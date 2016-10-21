(Adds CEO quote, details, context)

MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit is likely to end 2016 with fewer net store openings than planned after ramping up closures of inefficient outlets, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy said.

After years of expansion at break-neck speed, the low-cost retailer has embarked on a major store clean-up programme, shutting inefficient ones and refurbishing others.

"As to a net increase (in the number of stores) this year, it could be less because we've made a decision to aggressively close loss-making stores and will shut more than planned," Galitskiy said on a conference call with analysts on Friday.

Magnit's revenue growth has slowed as Russia's economy took a hit from low oil prices and Western sanctions, which squeezed households' budgets, while competition increased.

The company, which has more than 13,000 stores, plans to have around 1,000-1,500 shops refurbished next year, Galitskiy said, adding he was happy with the performance of the shops that have already been re-styled.

While Magnit's net revenue growth slowed to 14 percent in the third quarter from 24.5 percent in 2015 as a whole, sales at the refurbished stores are up 20-60 percent, Galitskiy said.

It reported earlier on Friday an 18 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 15 billion roubles ($240 million), an 8 percent rise in EBITDA and an EBITDA margin of 10.7 percent, down from 11.2 percent a year ago.

Magnit has previously said it would open around 1,050 convenience stores, 80 hypermarkets and 1,200 cosmetics shops in 2016, compared to 1,250, 87 and 1,041 respectively in 2015.

