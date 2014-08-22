MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian internet group Mail.ru said on Friday its first-half net profit was up 26 percent year-on-year to 6.3 billion roubles ($175 million).

The company added that its revenue grew 22 percent to 15.1 billion roubles. The company also decreased its full-year revenue growth forecast to between 14-18 percent from 22-24 percent. (1 US dollar = 36.0140 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)