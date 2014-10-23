(Adds details, CEO comment)
MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian internet group Mail.ru
said on Thursday its revenue grew 12.9 percent in the
third quarter year-on-year, slowing down because of continued
negative impact on advertising revenues from an economic
downturn.
Mail.ru said revenues totalled 7.4 billion roubles ($178.5
million), excluding any contribution from the social networking
site VKontakte (VK). Mail.ru said it would start consolidating
VK from Sept. 30 after buying out rival co-investor for $1.5
billion earlier that month.
It said VK made 968 million roubles in third-quarter
revenues, an increase of 6.7 percent year-on-year.
The company also confirmed guidance for revenue growth in a
14-18 percent range in 2014, excluding VK contribution, and for
core profit margin of around 53 percent. Its nine-month revenue
growth was 18.6 percent, slightly ahead of the guidance.
Mail.ru cut in August its revenue guidance from 22-24
percent, citing increasingly challenging economic environment.
"There is no change in the underlying environment from what
we said with the H1 results and hence forecasting remains
problematic," Mail.ru CEO Dmitri Grishin said in a statement.
"As such we do not anticipate any near or medium term
improvement in the display revenues, or in the Headhunter
(recruitment site) business."
Mail.ru, majority-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher
Usmanov, owns online social networking sites Odnoklassniki and
Moi Mir, as well as an email service and online games platform.
It also owns 100 percent of VK, known as Russia's answer to
Facebook, after buying 48 percent in September.
(1 US dollar = 41.4525 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)