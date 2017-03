MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian internet group Mail.ru said on Thursday its revenue grew 12.9 percent in the third quarter year-on-year to 7.4 billion roubles ($178.5 million) and confirmed its full-year targets.

The revenue figure does not include any contribution from social networking site VKontakte in which Mail.Ru bought a 48 percent stake for $1.5 billion in September. (1 US dollar = 41.4525 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)