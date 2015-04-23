Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Russian Internet group Mail.ru said on Thursday:
* Q1 group aggregate segment revenue grew 7.3 percent year on year to 9.4 billion roubles ($180 million)
* Its net debt position as of 31 march 2015 was 14.9 billion roubles (excluding interest payable of 137 million roubles) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.1824 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order