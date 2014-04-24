MOSCOW, April 24 Russian internet group Mail.Ru on Thursday confirmed its full-year revenue growth guidance as it reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 7.8 billion roubles ($218.5 million).

The company, controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, said in February it expected revenue growth of 22-24 percent and an EBITDA margin of 53-54 percent in 2014.

($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)