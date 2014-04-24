* Q1 sales at 7.8 billion roubles ($218.5 million)
* Keeps 22-24 percent sales growth guidance for 2014
* Says economic, political conditions more challenging
MOSCOW, April 24 Russian internet group Mail.Ru
confirmed its full-year outlook as it reported growth
in first-quarter sales that was ahead of guidance while noting
more challenging economic and political conditions.
Businesses in Russia are nervous about the possible
implications of Moscow's involvement in Ukraine, which is taking
a toll on Russia's economy and investments.
"The underlying economic and geopolitical environment has
become more challenging, which impacts the longer-term
visibility and makes forecasting more problematic," Dmitry
Grishin, Mail.Ru chief executive officer, said in a statement on
Thursday.
"Notwithstanding this, the underlying market remains broadly
supportive, and the structural drivers of our business are
unchanged," he said, while repeating an earlier outlook.
Mail.Ru, controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov,
said in February it expected revenue growth this year of 22 to
24 percent and a margin on EBITDA (earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 53 to 54 percent.
The company, which owns 52 percent of Russia's biggest
social network VKontakte and operates email and games services,
said first-quarter sales rose to 7.8 billion roubles ($218.5
million) from 6.3 billion a year ago.
The growth was driven by a 39 percent increase in revenue
from games and a 27 percent increase in advertising sales.
Revenue from paid services in social networks grew 16
percent to 2.6 billion roubles, the biggest share of the total.
The company had around 35 billion roubles of cash with no
debt outstanding as of March 31.
($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles)
