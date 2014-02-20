MOSCOW Feb 20 Russian Internet group Mail.Ru
said on Thursday revenue growth for the coming year
would slow from the previous year, but core profitability would
be maintained.
It forecasted revenue growth of 22-24 percent, driven by
growth in advertising and games, but below the 29.6 percent
revenue growth it reported for last year to 27.4 billion roubles
($767.4 million).
However, Mail.Ru, part-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher
Usmanov, said it would maintain core profitability with EBITDA
margins of between 53-54 percent in 2014, just slightly below
the 55.1 percent recorded last year.
Net profit for 2013 rose 36.1 percent to 11.4 billion
roubles, the company said.