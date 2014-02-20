UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
MOSCOW Feb 20 London-listed Russian Internet group Mail.Ru is ready to start preparations to list its shares in Russia in the near future, chief financial officer Matthew Hammond said on a conference call for analysts on Thursday.
Mail.Ru went public in London in November 2010, listing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and raising $912 million.
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.