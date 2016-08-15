BRIEF-Promsvyazbank decreases its stake in PIK Group
* Says decreases its stake in PIK Group to 9.1618 pct from 13.0706 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2jOvCtB
MOSCOW Aug 15 The Moscow rouble-denominated MICEX index closed at an all-time high on Monday at 1,977.28 points, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Says it completed acquisition of property in Ibaraki for 4.11 billion yen
* Comdirect group closed 2016 financial year with a pre-tax profit of 120.7 million euros ($129.14 million), which was a significant increase on high level achieved in previous year (90.6 mln euros)