UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, March 14 Stocks in Russian utilities, steelmakers and banks fell sharply on Friday, two days before Crimea holds a referendum to vote on joining Russia.
The benchmark MICEX stock index fell 3.40 percent, also hit by slowing growth in China which hurt risk-appetite. Sberbank, Russia's largest bank and top blue chip, lost around 6 percent.
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.