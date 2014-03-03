BRIEF-Cintas Corp says G&K Services enters amended and restated note purchase agreement
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
MOSCOW, March 3 Russian central bank hiked its key lending rate on Monday to 7 percent from 5.5 percent due to an increased risk to financial stability and inflation.
The Russian rouble fell to all-time low against the dollar and the euro after President Vladimir Putin declared at the weekend the right to invade Ukraine.
"The decision is directed at preventing risks to inflation and financial stability associated with the increased level of volatility in the financial markets," the central bank said in a statement, without offering any further details.
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.