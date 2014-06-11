BRIEF-Group Lease Pcl clarifies on news article suggesting repurchase of shares
* Refers to news on E-Finance and Siam Rath Newspaper dated 14 March, 2017
MOSCOW, June 11 The Moscow Exchange announced on Wednesday morning that it had temporarily suspended share trading at 0735 GMT on its main market where most liquid assets are traded.
No reason was given for the suspension. The exchange said it would announce the time for the resumption of trading later. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Red-hot demand for CLO debt has triggered talk that disintermediation could become a trend in structured credit, although few believe full-blown self-syndication by CLO managers is on the horizon any time soon.
* Affiliated company tick-TS AG plans stock exchange listing in spring 2017