MOSCOW, June 11 The Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it would restart trading on its main market where most liquid assets are traded at 0840 GMT after a temporary suspension.

The exchange suspended trading at 0735 GMT, giving no reason.

Before the suspension, the dollar-denominated RTS share index of the Moscow Exchange was flat on the day, after rising 0.2 percent at opening, and the rouble-based MICEX was trading 0.1 percent higher.

Trading early on Wednesday was thin with investors watching for news from ongoing price negotiations for natural gas deliveries to Ukraine and ahead of a long weekend in Russia that is starting on Thursday. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly)