MOSCOW, March 4 The Russian Finance Ministry
said on Tuesday that it is suspending foreign currency purchases
to replenish one of its sovereign wealth funds due to high
market volatility.
The ministry has been buying the equivalent of 3.5 billion
roubles ($95.7 million) a day to replenish the Reserve Fund, one
of two sovereign funds financed from oil taxes.
"Due to the high level of volatility observed recently in
the financial markets, the Russian Finance Ministry and the
Federal Treasury announces the suspension as of March 4 of
purchases of foreign currencies on the domestic market," the
ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
($1 = 36.5728 Russian roubles)
