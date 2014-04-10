BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would resume purchases of foreign currency for its reserve fund from April 14, with the volume equivalent to 3.5 billion roubles ($98 million) daily.
The ministry said that the volume of forex purchases would be halved to 1.75 billion roubles if the rouble weakens against a dollar-euro basket into the range bordering the edge of the corridor where the central bank increases its interventions.
Purchases would cease altogether if the rouble reaches the edge of the corridor. (Reporting by Jason Bush)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed