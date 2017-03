SYDNEY Dec 16 The Russian rouble jumped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 17 percent from 10.5 percent to boost its currency and curb inflationary risks.

The rouble leapt to 60.00 to the dollar, having been above 67.00 at one point on Monday when oil prices fell sharply. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)