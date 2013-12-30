MOSCOW Dec 30 The rouble fell on Monday on
unease in currency markets following a second bombing in as many
days in the Russian city of Volgograd, which equity investors
appeared largely to shrug off.
At 0840 GMT, the rouble was 0.5 percent down against the
dollar at 32.75 and down 0.5 percent against the
euro at 45.02, leaving it 0.5 percent weaker at
38.28 against the dollar-euro basket.
"The rouble has weakened, following the horrible news of the
terrorist attack in Volgograd and on the back of a renewed
demand for the euro and U.S. dollar," said Natalia Samoilova,
analyst at Golden Hills Capital, in a research note.
The blasts on Sunday and Monday underscored Russia's
vulnerability to militant attacks as it gears up for the Winter
Olympics, due to be held about 430 miles (690 km) away in Sochi
in February.
Stocks were less rattled and at 0840 GMT, in thin
pre-holiday trading, the rouble-denominated MICEX index
was up 0.3 percent at 1,499 points and the dollar-denominated
RTS down 0.2 percent at 1,442.5 points.
"There have been bombings in the past and nothing has
happened (to the equities market)," said one Moscow-based
trader. "If it continues a whole week there will be problems but
I don't think on today's news there will be issues."
"It is the latest in a number of attacks over the years,
maybe the market has been desensitized to these things," added
Erik DePoy, equity strategist at Gazprombank.
More broadly, investors spooked by a slowing Russian
economy, shoddy treatment of minority shareholders and a Kremlin
crackdown on political opposition have pulled money out of the
country this year and have little optimism about 2014.
Russian equity funds have had their worst year ever,
according to research from Gazprombank which - citing data from
EPFR Global - said withdrawals totalled $4.05 billion, with
Russia-dedicated funds losing $3.2 billion - 29.5 percent of
assets under management.
The MICEX share index looks set to end the year up around
1.5 percent while the RTS is heading for a fall of around 6
percent.
The rouble has lost nearly 8 percent versus the dollar this
year.
Gazprom fell 0.5 percent on Monday. Traders at
Bank of America said in a research note the weakness was on
concerns about it cutting its dividend following a Bloomberg
report last week speculating it may reduce the payout.
Polyus Gold was seen by Bank of America to be
likely negatively affected by news late on Friday that it will
delay the start of its huge Natalka mine in far eastern Russia
until summer 2015.
