(Adds US macro data, quotes, updates prices)

* Rouble down after weak US and EU macro data

* Importers' foreign currency purchases add pressure-analysts

* Stocks flat, supported by stronger oil

By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya

MOSCOW, Aug 30 The rouble fell back on Tuesday and Russian shares reversed early gains after weak data from Europe and the United States underlined the fragility of the global economy.

U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a two-year low in August and the U.S. housing market and the economic climate in the euro zone both weakened, prompting investors to sell riskier assets.

By 1403 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.69 percent against the dollar to 28.98 while gaining 0.11 percent against a weaker euro to 41.77 .

Traders also cited demand for foreign currencies from importers and speculators counting on a typical start-of-month gain in the value of the euro-dollar basket used Russia's central bank to manage the currency market.

The rouble weakened 0.18 percent against the basket to 34.69 , remaining in the range of 34.15-35.15 that markets believe represents the intervention-free zone for the central bank.

"A forced closure of short currency positions, taken on Monday in response to the positive market mood at the end of last week, may (also) have played against the rouble," said Pavel Demeshik, dealer at ING.

The rouble came under additional pressure with the end of Russia's monthly tax payments period, when exporters had been converting foreign currencies into roubles.

"The rouble showed the softest performance compared to the other commodity-based and emerging markets currencies that all gained roughly 0.5-0.75 percent (on Monday) following the rebound of risk appetite," analysts at VTB Capital said.

"The rouble's underperformance could be attributed to the increased demand for hard currency from importers."

OIL UNDERPINS SHARES

Rising oil prices, with Brent crude trading up 1.44 percent beyond $113 per barrel LCOc1, prevented the heavily oil-dependent stock market from a sharp fall after the U.S. statistics.

The dollar-based RTS index closed down 0.32 percent to 1,662 points, above last week's closing levels of below 1,600 points. The more liquid rouble-traded MICEX index rose 0.12 percent at 1,514 points.

Shares in Russian gold producer Polyus Gold rose nearly 3 percent after controlling shareholder Polyus Gold International POLGq.L offered to buy back 20 million shares at a 4.4 percent premium. .

Russia's biggest lender Sberbank , which posted a nearly tripled first-half net income, cut gains to close up 0.55 percent after jumping 1.4 percent earlier.

The spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities increased to 252 basis points, some distance from the average emerging market index at 336, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ debt indexes . (Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by John Stonestreet)