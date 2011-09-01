* Stocks down after 4 days of gains

* Risk appetite pressure by weak PMI data

* Rouble steady, oil supportive

MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russian stocks inched down on Thursday after data showed manufacturing stagnated again in August, adding to concerns over economic conditions, while the rouble was supported by strong oil prices.

Russia's manufacturing PMI stayed below the 50 point line separating expansion from contraction last month due in part to fewer new orders. That has fuelled market concerns that Russia's economy will perform worse than had been expected previously.

The latest Reuters poll showed markets now forecast on average a 4.1 percent expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2011 compared to expectations of a 4.3 percent increase a month ago.

The dollar-based RTS , index fell 1.55 percent to 1,675.9 points by 0810 GMT, partially driven by profit taking after four days of gains, traders said.

The MICEX index , which from Sept. 1 began trading 30 minutes earlier, at 0600 GMT, simultaneously with the currency exchange section and the RTS index, was down 1.45 percent at 1,523.6 points.

The rouble eased 0.3 percent to 28.93 versus the broadly stronger dollar and firmed 0.42 percent to 41.39 versus the euro .

Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble had added 0.1 percent to 34.54 , staying in the range of 34.15-35.15 where the central bank usually does not intervene to influence the rouble rate.

Mikhail Anisimov, head of FX at VTB Capital, said the rouble remains under pressure from demand for foreign currencies, linked to importers' transactions, foreign debt repayment and repatriation of dividends paid out by Russian companies.

Strong oil prices, however, around $114 per barrel ensure fresh inflows of petro-dollars that are being converted into roubles by exporters for local needs and liabilities.

The Russian bond market, hit in August by risk aversion as seen in most emerging markets due to global debt worries, is likely to get a boost from finance ministry plans to eliminate the budget deficit this year, analysts said.

"Coupled with falling headline inflation and thus a likely dovish stance by the central bank, this could be supportive for the local debt market" barring another global sell-off, analysts at ING said in a note.

Wednesday's affirmation by Standard & Poor's rating agency of Russia's sovereign rating has also given more support for risk trading on the Russian corporate and sovereign eurobond market.

The spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities decreased further to 238 basis points from above 250 earlier this week , following a fall in Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond's yield to 4.1 percent, a notch away from the 2011 low of 4.04 seen a month ago.

Yields on most corporate bonds were also lower on Wednesday. Ilya Zhila, an analyst at Renaissance Capital, recommends switching from medium-dated Gazprom bonds to LUKOIL , TNK-BP and Novatek bonds.

"The spread between these bonds has widened to a very significant 60 basis points and we believe it is likely to narrow," Zhila wrote in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change

Change Change on year

MICEX 1525.25 -20.80 -1.35 -9.64 RTS 1677.15 -25.13 -1.48 -6.92 London ADRs 929.07 -22.43 -2.36 -5.94 Emrg Mkt Indx 1033.07 -0.08 -0.01 -10.28 MSCI Russia 309.70 -0.92 -0.30 -6.33 Sberbank 83.57 -1.36 -1.60 -19.78 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -2.44 -27.54 Gazprom 175.44 -2.64 -1.48 -9.33 LUKOIL 1714.00 -25.20 -1.45 -1.61 Rostelecom 182.77 -5.23 -2.78 17.35 Dollar/Rouble 28.93 0.08 0.28 -5.35 Euro/Rouble 41.39 -0.17 -0.41 1.70 Rouble basket 34.54 -0.03 -0.09 -1.68

Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.96 7.88 0.42 7.60

Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 3.43 3.85 3.75 (Reporting By Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)