* Stocks up with help from U.S. manufacturing data

* Risk appetite restrained by weak domestic, EU data

* Rouble eases vs dollar, firms vs euro

* Market awaits U.S. payrolls data (Adds quotes, updates prices)

MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russian stocks inched up on Thursday helped by positive data on the U.S. economy but the rouble eased slightly against the dollar although losses were limited by strong oil prices.

Appetite for risky Russian assets was curbed by signs of stagnation in the Russian and European manufacturing sectors, traders said.

The dollar-based RTS index rose 0.1 percent at 1,703.86 points in the main trading session after falling as much as 1.55 percent after the open. Traders attributed the initial drop to profit taking after four days of gains.

The rouble-traded MICEX index , which from Sept. 1 began earlier trading at 0600 GMT in line with the currency exchange and the RTS index, rose 0.4 percent to 1,551.6 points, under performing the broader emerging markets index.

"Investors apparently do not believe in a rebound as there are not many buyers at current levels. After such a prolonged fall in August the market has to hold back for a while," said Rustam Nazimanov, a trader at Alfa Capital.

The overall market mood now looks more optimistic than earlier this month, when gold prices hit their record highs. Gold then gave up some gains, reducing Russia's gold-forex reserves by $2.2 billion in the latest week.

ROUBLE TRACKS GLOBAL FOREX

The rouble lost 0.5 percent to 29.00 versus the broadly stronger dollar , while firming 0.7 percent to 41.27 versus the euro .

Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble strengthened 0.1 percent to 34.53 , hovering in the range of 34.15-35.15.

From a technical analysis' point of view, the rouble may face resistance at 34.20 versus the basket, while support can be found at 34.75, Dmitry Kharlampiev, analyst at Petrocommercebank, said.

Strong oil prices , with Brent crude futures LCOc1 at around $114.6 per barrel, helped the rouble to stay on solid ground by ensuring fresh inflows of petro-dollars into the economy. They are then converted into roubles for exporters' local needs and liabilities.

The rouble is expected to fluctuate in a wider range on Friday as investors position themselves ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls.

"Rising risk demand doesn't look stable, which may reflect in the rouble's volatility. High oil prices remain supportive for the Russian currency, but the nervous external markets ahead of important U.S. statistics may hold the rouble back," analysts at Zenit bank said.

The Russian bond market, which as hit by general emerging market risk aversion in August, is likely to get a boost from finance ministry plans to eliminate the budget deficit this year, analysts said.

"Coupled with falling headline inflation and thus a likely dovish stance by the central bank, this could be supportive for the local debt market" barring another global sell-off, analysts at ING said in a note.

The spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities, fell to 244 basis points from above 250 earlier this week , following a fall in Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond's yield to 4.08 percent, a notch away from the 2011 low of 4.04 seen a month ago.

Russian Markets Latest Net % Change on

Change Change year

Stocks MICEX 1526.90 -19.15 -1.24 -9.54 RTS 1700.95 -2.91 -0.17 -5.60 London ADRs 929.25 -22.25 -2.34 -5.93 Emrg Mkt Indx 1039.18 6.03 0.00 -9.74 MSCI Russia 309.53 -1.09 -0.35 -6.38 Sberbank 83.50 -1.43 -1.68 -19.85 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -1.88 -27.13 Gazprom 175.00 -3.08 -1.73 -9.56 LUKOIL 1718.70 -20.50 -1.18 -1.34 Rostelecom 182.70 -5.30 -2.82 17.30 Dollar/Rouble 29.00 0.14 0.59 -5.14 Euro/Rouble 41.45 -0.11 -0.26 1.84 Rouble basket 34.60 0.03 0.13 -1.51

Debt Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 8.05 7.88 -0.12 7.60

Money market Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 3.60 3.90 3.75 All data taken from Reuters at 1510 GMT. (Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov)