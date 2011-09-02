* Stocks down on poor U.S. payrolls data

MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian stocks and the rouble weakened on Friday, tracking falls on major stock markets a fter key U.S. employment data failed to meet analysts' growth forecast.

The U.S. August non-farm payrolls came in flat in the lowest reading since last September, U.S. Labor Department data showed, while analysts had forecast a 75,000 increase.

The stagnating U.S. job market, which keeps pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to aid the world's top economy, sent global markets down and investors out of assets such as oil and into gold , a traditional hedge against inflation.

By 1422 GMT, the dollar-based RTS index and the rouble - traded MICEX had lost 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent respectively to reach their week lows , underperforming the broader emerging markets index , which was down 1.5 percent .

"Given the recent market volatility, today's U.S. statistics-driven fall is nothing extraordinary. It's not a collapse, by today's standards it's a normal market reaction to poor macro data," said Vladimir Bragin, analyst at Alfa Bank.

"Next, the market will be watching the Federal Reserve's reaction to today's data, which is quite a stimulus for a third round of quantitative easing," Bragin added.

ROUBLE RESISTS DEEP FALL

Oil prices , although down more than 2 percent in Brent crude futures to below $112 per barrel LCOc1 , remained strong enough to curb the rouble 's losses, keeping it around 29. 10 against the dollar , down 0. 34 percent , compared to a 0.2 percent morning fall.

V ersus the euro , the rouble extended losses to 41. 47, losing 0.48 percent , as the s hared European currency climbed to a session high against the greenback after the U.S. employment data .

Analysts at Renaissance Capital say a further oil price fall may lead to a "s hort-term weakness in the rouble towards 31 .00 -32 .00 per dollar," also reducing share prices for Russian energy names .

Versus the euro-dollar basket, used by the central bank to guide the currency's nominal exchange rate, the rouble lost 0. 4 percent to 34. 67 .

"The rouble fell against the basket on the general external negativity which hung above the markets throughout the day, while weak U.S. employment statistics accelerated the fall," said Victor Anisimov, dealer at Aljba-Alliance bank.

"The Friday effect, when investors want to sell and leave the market, and exporters' dollar sales, prevented the rouble from an even deeper fall," he added.

Anisimov expects the rouble to extend its fall to 34.70 versus the basket at Monday's opening, which would still be in the range of 34.15-35.15, within which the central bank is believed not to intervene.

Russia's central bank bought a relatively modest amount of $0.5 billion in foreign currency interventions last month, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday. The small size of the dollar buying was further evidence that the bank has shifted towards greater exchange-rate flexibility.

Ulyukayev also said last month's market turmoil would not lead to a policy shift in Russia; adding to signs that the central bank will hold rates at its next monthly policy meeting after Brazil surprisingly cut rates this week.

The spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities expanded to 25 5 basis points after the U.S. macro data from below 240 in the previous session .

Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond's yield increased to 4.1 2 percent , staying away from the 2011 low of 4.04 seen a month ago. Russian Latest Net % Change Markets Change Change on year

All data taken from Reuters at 1754 GMT. (Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)