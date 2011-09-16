* Rouble at lowest vs dollar since early 2011
* Capital outflows outweigh positive impact from steady oil
* Stocks down on persisting EU woes
(Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's rouble extended losses on Friday,
bruised by capital outflows linked to political uncertainty despite steady oil
prices and liquidity strains, while stocks fell on persistent concerns over
European debt.
By 1400 GMT, the rouble weakened 0.52 percent to 30.55 versus the dollar
after briefly touching its lowest since the beginning of 2011 at
30.61.
"Non-residents were buying foreign currencies all week long... It could be
due to foreign currency forwards expiring in the middle of September. Plus,
today some large Russian banks showed increased demand," said Alexei Vorobyov,
chief dealer at Vozrozhdenie bank.
Some analysts said increased rouble sales were driven by sharpening
political uncertainty, after billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov said he would boycott
December's parliamentary election and accused the Kremlin's chief political
strategist of sabotaging his political career.
"The rouble's weakening is linked to internal reasons, which is the capital
outflow before elections. Every day it becomes less clear who will run for
president, it creates political risks," said the chief dealer at a major Western
bank in Moscow.
Some six months before the presidential vote neither President Dmitry
Medvedev nor Prime Minister Vladimir Putin have declared the will to run for the
post.
The rouble's weakness, despite oil prices approaching $114 per barrel, can
also be attributed to rising imports and obligations to redeem foreign debts,
dealers say.
Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.3 percent to 42.23 and
gave up 0.4 percent to 35.82 against the euro-dollar basket , the
central bank's main gauge of the currency market.
A further massive slide in the rouble is unlikely as the central bank is
expected to step up interventions, selling more foreign currencies if the rouble
moves towards the upper boundary of the trading band, now at 32.15-37.15 roubles
per basket.
The central bank's first deputy chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday the
rouble was not overvalued or undervalued, contradicting the Economy Ministry's
view that it is unjustifiably strong.
The Russian stock market was in negative territory throughout the day, with
the dollar-based RTS index down 1.9 percent and the MICEX rouble-based
index losing 0.7 percent on the day, underperforming the broader MSCIEF
emerging markets index, which gained 1.44 percent .
Analysts continue to explain the fall with Europe's sovereign and banking
woes.
Thursday's announcement by the European Central Bank it would provide dollar
funding to European banks for an extended period of time calmed markets
somewhat, but won't solve the wider issues of Europe's debt, according to Alfa
Bank analysts.
"Volatility from (the European) corner will remain high," analysts at Alfa
Bank said in a note.
"With risk at current elevated levels and expectations on global growth and
commodities softening, Russian equities will not outperform, although the
market's undemanding valuation is limiting the risk of underperformance," they
added.
Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel plummeted 5.33 percent by the
end of the day, after announcing it plans to issue a convertible eurobond at end
September or October to finance a share buyback.
Shares of Russia's second largest lender VTB cut losses to 0.35
percent after the bank's chief promised higher 2011 dividends to shareholders
and a 10-percent stake sale after the March elections.
Russian Latest Net % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1513.89 -11.39 -0.75 -10.31
RTS 1574.03 -29.36 -1.83 -12.64
London ADRs 881.80 -4.55 -0.51 -10.73
Emrg Mkt Indx 976.59 12.87 1.34 -15.18
MSCI Russia 300.85 2.32 0.78 -9.01
Sberbank 81.19 0.29 0.36 -22.07
VTB 0.08 -0.00 -0.34 -24.26
Gazprom 164.40 -1.60 -0.96 -15.04
LUKOIL 1729.20 -3.80 -0.22 -0.73
Rostelecom 163.40 -1.56 -0.95 4.91
Dollar/Rouble 30.53 0.13 0.43 -0.14
Euro/Rouble 42.18 0.08 0.19 3.64
Rouble basket 35.77 0.11 0.30 1.83
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 8.19 8.10 -0.34 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight 3.50 5.25 4.75
rate
All data taken from Reuters at 1430 GMT
(Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Additional
reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Toby Chopra)