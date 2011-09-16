* Rouble at lowest vs dollar since early 2011

By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya

MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's rouble extended losses on Friday, bruised by capital outflows linked to political uncertainty despite steady oil prices and liquidity strains, while stocks fell on persistent concerns over European debt.

By 1400 GMT, the rouble weakened 0.52 percent to 30.55 versus the dollar after briefly touching its lowest since the beginning of 2011 at 30.61.

"Non-residents were buying foreign currencies all week long... It could be due to foreign currency forwards expiring in the middle of September. Plus, today some large Russian banks showed increased demand," said Alexei Vorobyov, chief dealer at Vozrozhdenie bank.

Some analysts said increased rouble sales were driven by sharpening political uncertainty, after billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov said he would boycott December's parliamentary election and accused the Kremlin's chief political strategist of sabotaging his political career.

"The rouble's weakening is linked to internal reasons, which is the capital outflow before elections. Every day it becomes less clear who will run for president, it creates political risks," said the chief dealer at a major Western bank in Moscow.

Some six months before the presidential vote neither President Dmitry Medvedev nor Prime Minister Vladimir Putin have declared the will to run for the post.

The rouble's weakness, despite oil prices approaching $114 per barrel, can also be attributed to rising imports and obligations to redeem foreign debts, dealers say.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.3 percent to 42.23 and gave up 0.4 percent to 35.82 against the euro-dollar basket , the central bank's main gauge of the currency market.

A further massive slide in the rouble is unlikely as the central bank is expected to step up interventions, selling more foreign currencies if the rouble moves towards the upper boundary of the trading band, now at 32.15-37.15 roubles per basket.

The central bank's first deputy chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday the rouble was not overvalued or undervalued, contradicting the Economy Ministry's view that it is unjustifiably strong.

The Russian stock market was in negative territory throughout the day, with the dollar-based RTS index down 1.9 percent and the MICEX rouble-based index losing 0.7 percent on the day, underperforming the broader MSCIEF emerging markets index, which gained 1.44 percent .

Analysts continue to explain the fall with Europe's sovereign and banking woes.

Thursday's announcement by the European Central Bank it would provide dollar funding to European banks for an extended period of time calmed markets somewhat, but won't solve the wider issues of Europe's debt, according to Alfa Bank analysts.

"Volatility from (the European) corner will remain high," analysts at Alfa Bank said in a note.

"With risk at current elevated levels and expectations on global growth and commodities softening, Russian equities will not outperform, although the market's undemanding valuation is limiting the risk of underperformance," they added.

Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel plummeted 5.33 percent by the end of the day, after announcing it plans to issue a convertible eurobond at end September or October to finance a share buyback.

Shares of Russia's second largest lender VTB cut losses to 0.35 percent after the bank's chief promised higher 2011 dividends to shareholders and a 10-percent stake sale after the March elections. Russian Latest Net % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1513.89 -11.39 -0.75 -10.31 RTS 1574.03 -29.36 -1.83 -12.64 London ADRs 881.80 -4.55 -0.51 -10.73 Emrg Mkt Indx 976.59 12.87 1.34 -15.18 MSCI Russia 300.85 2.32 0.78 -9.01 Sberbank 81.19 0.29 0.36 -22.07 VTB 0.08 -0.00 -0.34 -24.26 Gazprom 164.40 -1.60 -0.96 -15.04 LUKOIL 1729.20 -3.80 -0.22 -0.73 Rostelecom 163.40 -1.56 -0.95 4.91 Dollar/Rouble 30.53 0.13 0.43 -0.14 Euro/Rouble 42.18 0.08 0.19 3.64 Rouble basket 35.77 0.11 0.30 1.83 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 8.19 8.10 -0.34 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 3.50 5.25 4.75 rate

All data taken from Reuters at 1430 GMT (Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Toby Chopra)