* Rouble falls as dollar gains ahead of Fed meeting

* Eyes on August macro report

* Stocks down on persisting EU woes

By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya

MOSCOW, Sept 19 The rouble dropped to a nine-month low versus the strengthening dollar on Monday, tracking weaker oil prices, and stocks also fell as markets waited for a clutch of data to give a picture of Russia's economic health.

By 0745, the rouble had lost 1.03 percent against the dollar to 30.86 , its lowest level since Dec. 13, 2010, as the greenback drew support from speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease policy this week at a two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Against the euro-dollar basket , the rouble weakened 0.6 percent to 36.00, the lowest since December, trading in the range where the central bank may intervene selling foreign currency.

The rouble's fall was consistent with a drop in oil prices. Brent crude futures lost 0.86 percent to $111 per barrel.

"Sentiment towards Russia this week will, in particular, be more influenced by the trend in the oil price and that may lead to some further weakness relative to global emerging markets over the short-term," Chris Weafer, analysts at Troika Dialog said in a note.

The rouble may gain some support from the exporters' currency conversions ahead of monthly tax payments, with the value-added tax due on Tuesday expected to total 100-150 billion roubles($3.3-$4.9 billion), according to VTB Capital estimates.

Russian markets are also awaiting August data on unemployment, retail sales, wages and capital investment. These are expected later in the day and will provide a snapshot of Russia's economic health.

Last week's August industry output and producer price index (PPI)data exceeded analysts' expectations, although did not outweigh the overall negative mood as investors worry about the crisis in the euro zone.

Russian stocks traded in the red, with the dollar-based RTS index down 1.65 percent and the more liquid rouble-traded MICEX index losing 0.8 percent by 0726 GMT.

"If the data points to a strengthening recovery, as last week's industrial production update does, then we will get a stronger fourth-quarter rally, if global markets also appreciate," Weafer said.

The Russian exchanges did not fare as badly as the broader MSCIEF emerging markets index, which dropped 1.86 percent .

Russia's top gold producer Polyus Gold POLGq.L , and the E.ON-controlled ( EONGn.DE ) power firm OGK-4 are expected to post financial results for the first half of the year later in the afternoon.

Polyus Gold traded flat in London, gaining 0.17 percent in the Russian exchange, while OGK-4 was down 2.24 percent.

Russia's 30-year Eurobond yield rose to 4.24 percent from 4.1 percent last week , while the spread on the country's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities widened to 266 basis points, adding more than 35 points in three weeks .

Further bond market behaviour will be determined by the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

"Until the meeting is concluded, risk sentiment and liquidity in Russian/CIS bonds will remain poor. In the event of a market positive action on the part of the Fed, we would expect some rebound in Russian bonds as the fundamental valuations look fairly appealing," they said.

Russian Latest Net % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1486.35 -25.15 -1.66 -11.95 RTS 1537.90 -37.04 -2.35 -14.64 London ADRs 858.18 -25.87 -2.93 -13.12 Emrg Mkt Indx 956.13 -20.71 -2.12 -16.96 MSCI Russia 297.39 -3.13 -1.04 -10.06 Sberbank 79.85 -1.64 -2.01 -23.35 VTB 0.08 -0.00 -1.57 -25.64 Gazprom 162.73 -1.77 -1.08 -15.90 LUKOIL 1711.70 -13.60 -0.79 -1.74 Rostelecom 162.55 -2.80 -1.69 4.37 Dollar/Rouble 30.87 0.32 1.05 0.98 Euro/Rouble 42.24 0.16 0.37 3.78 Rouble basket 35.99 0.25 0.69 2.44 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 8.38 8.06 -1.07 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 4.70 5.10 3.75 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0750 GMT (Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Anna Willard)