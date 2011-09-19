* Rouble falls as dollar gains on rising risk aversion

* Weaker oil, August macro data weakens rouble further

* Stocks down on persisting EU woes (Adds reaction to macro report, analyst quotes, updates prices)

By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya

MOSCOW, Sept 19 The Russian rouble struck a nine-month low against the dollar on Monday, tracking weaker oil prices, which also sent stocks down, despite a slew of better-than-expected domestic data.

Against the euro-dollar basket , the rouble weakened 1.7 percent to 36.37, a 10-month low, after briefly touching its weakest since December 2009, and trading in the range where the central bank could intervene by selling foreign currency.

Data showed Russian unemployment grew at a slower pace in August while retail sales, wages and housing completions beat forecasts. Capital investment was slightly below analysts' forecasts.

"The forecast-beating data showed strong domestic demand, which is actually a negative sign for the rouble, as it means imports are growing, limiting Russia's capital inflows," Maxim Oreshkin, analyst at Credit Agricole, said.

The rouble closed down 2.4 percent against the dollar at 31.28 , its lowest level since Dec. 2, 2010, as the greenback was broadly higher on rising risk aversion.

The rouble was also depressed by falling oil prices, with Brent crude futures LCOc1, sliding 2.5 percent to $109.7 per barrel.

Versus the euro, the rouble dropped 0.52 kopecks to 42.60 .

"International markets are sharing a common negative mood, oil prices are falling, pulling investors out of risky assets, and if now Russian households, holding about $270 billion, start buying foreign currencies the rouble may weaken further," Oreshkin said.

The more likely scenario, however, is for the rouble to stabilise around 36.25 versus the basket, given upcoming tax payments and possible central bank intervention.

Exporters are expected to step up currency conversions ahead of monthly tax payments, with value-added tax, due on Tuesday, expected to total 100-150 billion roubles ($3.3-$4.9 billion), according to VTB Capital estimates.

Russian stocks traded in the red throughout the day, tracking losses on major European exchanges on growing concern about the euro zone's debt problems.

The dollar-based RTS index closed down 3.1 percent, in line with the broader MSCIEF emerging markets index, which dropped 3.1 percent .

The rouble-traded MICEX index fell 1.2 percent.

Shares of Russia's top gold producer Polyus Gold POLGq.L outperformed the broader market, gaining 0.11 percent on the Russian exchange after the company announced that its first-half net profit nearly doubled. However, its shares fell 2.8 percent in London as the market was hit by rising risk aversion.

The yield on Russia's 30-year Eurobond yield rose to 4.35 percent from 4.1 percent last week , while the spread on the country's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities widened to 283 basis points, adding 20 points in one day .

Further bond market behaviour will be determined by the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

"Until the meeting is concluded, risk sentiment and liquidity in Russian/CIS bonds will remain poor. In the event of a market positive action on the part of the Fed, we would expect some rebound in Russian bonds as the fundamental valuations look fairly appealing," they said.

Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1493.19 -18.31 -1.21 -11.54 RTS 1528.02 2.01 0.13 -15.19 London ADRs 849.44 -34.61 -3.91 -14.01 Emrg Mkt Indx 947.12 -29.72 -3.04 -17.74 MSCI Russia <.MIWD00000PUS 293.89 -6.63 -2.21 -11.11

> Sberbank 80.07 -1.42 -1.74 -23.14 VTB 0.08 0.00 0.79 -23.86 Gazprom 163.40 -1.10 -0.67 -15.56 LUKOIL 1741.70 16.40 0.95 -0.02 Rostelecom 163.49 -1.86 -1.12 4.97 Dollar/Rouble 31.28 0.73 2.39 2.32 Euro/Rouble 42.60 0.52 1.22 4.67 Rouble basket 36.37 0.63 1.77 3.55 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 8.38 8.27 -1.07 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.25 6.00 3.75 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1500 GMT