* Rouble up on rising oil, tax period to support further

* Stocks gain on US non-farm payroll data

* Uralkali rallies on share buyback news (Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)

By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya

MOSCOW, Oct 7 Russian stocks extended gains on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data boosted risk appetite, while strong oil prices and an approaching tax payment period supported the rouble.

By 1235 GMT the benchmark dollar-based RTS index was 3.44 percent higher at 1,315.38 points, while the more liquid rouble-traded MICEX gained 2.76 percent to 1,355.00 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index , which rose 2.59 percent.

"MICEX closing above 1,360 points will prove the bottom is reached, and we will see the return of market confidence ... with the nearest resistance level at 1,450 points," said Ivan Samokhin, analyst at Aton investment group.

Shares in potash miner Uralkali rallied 9.6 percent after the company announced a $2.5 billion share buyback.

"We think the buyback news will support the share price, as the buyback is relatively large. The uncertainty is over the level at which the company plans to support its share price," analysts at UBS said in a note, adding they forecast higher potash prices in 2012.

TAX PAYMENTS

The rouble's gains, spurred initially by stronger oil prices, nearly doubled to 0.8 percent after the U.S. payrolls data, taking the currency to 32.10 against the dollar , its strongest in a week.

Versus the euro-dollar basket , the rouble firmed 0.64 percent to 37.14 and was flat at 43.34 versus the euro, which leaped against the greenback as the U.S. jobs data raised hopes the world's biggest economy was not heading into another recession and encouraging investors to pick up riskier assets.

The rouble's gains were triggered by a rise in Brent crude futures LCOc1 above $106 a barrel, a nine-day high.

Analysts expect the Russian currency to draw further support from the approaching tax period, which typically prompts exporters to convert foreign currency earnings into roubles.

The European Central Bank's reintroduction of measures on Thursday to help banks secure funding also underpinned risk appetite and the rouble.

Meanwhile, the spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities narrowed 11 basis points on Friday to 354 points .

Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change

Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1357.96 39.67 3.01 -19.55 RTS 1319.87 48.16 3.79 -26.75 London ADRs 749.09 26.98 3.74 -24.17 Emrg Mkt Indx 887.52 23.44 2.71 -22.92 MSCI Russia 287.49 3.13 1.10 -13.05 Sberbank 68.41 2.61 3.97 -34.33 VTB 0.07 0.00 3.38 -34.60 Gazprom 152.12 1.88 1.25 -21.39 LUKOIL 1625.00 33.60 2.11 -6.72 Rostelecom 146.24 11.58 8.60 -6.11 Dollar/Rouble 32.10 -0.25 -0.78 5.01 Euro/Rouble 43.29 -0.07 -0.17 6.36 Rouble basket 37.14 -0.17 -0.46 5.72 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 8.84 8.64 0.07 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 3.75 4.25 4.10 All data taken from Reuters at 1250 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Susan Fenton)