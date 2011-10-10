* Rouble off multimonth lows vs dollar, euro

MOSCOW, Oct 10 The Russian rouble and stock market consolidated gains on Monday, helped by higher oil prices and hope for a solution to Europe's debt crisis, prompting senior central bankers to say the worst might be over for Russia's markets after steep losses since early August.

The rouble closed up 1.63 percent at 31.53 against the dollar and firmed 1.17 percent to 36.71 versus the euro-dollar basket < RUS=MCX>.

The Russian currency gained 0.47 percent to 43.03 versus the stronger euro , after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday hashed out a timeline for action on the euro-zone debt crisis.

"The rouble has risen on a wave of optimism in the global markets after European leaders announced measures to resolve the debt crisis in the next three weeks," analysts at Uralsib said.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 continued their upward trend, reaching $108.8 per barrel, compared to levels below $100 last week, supporting the local currency and stocks and promising inflows to Russia's oil-dominated economy.

The likelihood of the rouble appreciating is greater than of it depreciating, assuming that oil prices remain around current levels, central bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev told a meeting of finance officials chaired by President Dmitry Medvedev.

Ignatyev added the situation on financial markets had stabilised somewhat in the last two weeks and that the central bank reduced its forex sales in support of the Russian currency.

The central bank has sold $2-3 billion in currency interventions since the start of October, said the bank's First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev.

The Russian stock market rose on the back of rising oil, with the dollar-based RTS index gaining 2.96 percent, and the MICEX adding 1.21 percent on the day.

Shares in Russia's top oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil both rose more than 3 percent, outperforming the market.

Russia's largest food retailer X5 ( PJPq.L ), however, saw its London-listed stock decline, after it downgraded its growth revenue forecasts, amid fears of an economic slowdown.

An analyst at Otkritie Bank warned that long-term growth in stocks was uncertain because of continuing doubts about political will to resolve the euro zone crisis and questions about the U.S. recovery.

"We expect some follow through to the current relief rally but confidence in European resolutions and a sustainable U.S. recovery remain low and a sustained rally may therefore prove elusive," Otkritie analyst Ronald Solberg said in a note. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year

MICEX 1380.86 29.44 2.18 -18.20 RTS 1364.71 -1.02 -0.07 -24.26 London ADRs 775.08 28.35 3.80 -21.53 Emrg Mkt Indx 897.41 13.51 1.53 -22.06 MSCI Russia 292.28 6.60 2.31 -11.60 Sberbank 70.60 2.38 3.49 -32.23 VTB 0.07 0.00 2.57 -32.72 Gazprom 154.20 3.20 2.12 -20.31 LUKOIL 1670.00 51.30 3.17 -4.13 Rostelecom 145.70 1.60 1.11 -6.45 Dollar/Rouble 31.53 -0.52 -1.63 3.13 Euro/Rouble 43.03 -0.20 -0.47 5.73 Rouble basket 36.70 -0.38 -1.02 4.48

Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 8.73 8.70 0.74 7.60 bond

Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.25 4.75 3.75

All data from 1556 GMT. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov, Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Douglas Busvine and Anna Willard)