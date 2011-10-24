* Stocks rise, driven by metals

MOSCOW, Oct 24 Russian stocks held their gains on Monday, driven by a jump in metals companies after data showing a pick-up in China's manufacturing sector boosted the outlook for Russia's vast commodities reserves.

Russian assets, including the rouble, also rose on the back of rising global risk appetite amid renewed optimism that European leaders could be nearing an agreement on how to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

"Risk improves every day. That's positive for Russian stocks, which are very sensitive to risk," said Ovanes Oganisian, vice president of strategy and research at Renaissance Capital in an email.

Dmitry Kulakov, head of equities at Olma in Moscow said the reaction to the weekend's euro zone summit was positive, with investors calmed by the prospect of a lower-than-expected $108 billion bank recapitalisation plan.

"Nonetheless, uncertainty about the anti-crisis measures remains, at least until the next summit on Wednesday," he added.

The Russian markets bounced back to levels last seen at the start of October, after a purchasing managers' survey showed China's manufacturing sector rebounding this month after three months of contraction.

Metal shares were mostly higher on the rouble-traded MICEX exchange , with majors Severstal , Russia's biggest steelmaker, and rival Novolipetsk ( NLMKq.L ) jumping 5.1 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

China is the main importer of Russia's oil and commodities stocks which fuel its industrial demand.

The overall MICEX index was up 1.57 percent while the RTS , Russia's dollar-traded exchange, was up 2.29 percent, lagging slightly behind other emerging markets, which were up 2.51 percent on the day

Analysts saw continued support for commodity-driven assets in coming weeks.

"Without cause for a major drop in important demand from China and India, the expected news flow and ... events in North Africa and the Middle East over the winter should keep the (commodity) supply risk premium higher than it usually is," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog.

The oil-driven Russian rouble firmed broadly, tracking a more than $1 rise in Brent crude oil to $110.53 per barrel LCOc1.

The rouble strengthened 0.75 percent against the dollar to 30.88 . The currency was up 1.15 percent to 42.66 versus the euro and added 1.05 percent to 36.22 against the euro-dollar basket .

The central bank is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged when it meets on Friday. The benchmark refinancing rate is likely to stay at 8.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 3.75 percent, according to a majority of 15 economists polled by Reuters.

Liquidity is likely to remain tight, according to Maxim Oreshkin, Credit Agricole's head of strategy for Russia and the CIS. "Lack of liquidity has already reached such a scale that even the scenario of a seasonal budget deficit in November and December on the current account of the ministry of finance and reserve funds and an extension of deposits will hardly lead to an improvement in the situation - with the exception of the last weeks in December," said Oreshkin.

Russian Markets Latest Net % Change on

Change Change year

MICEX 1482.8 35.83 2.48 -12.15

4 RTS 1509.7 52.97 3.64 -16.21

0 London ADRs 864.81 37.35 4.51 -12.45 Emrg Mkt Indx 949.26 29.19 3.17 -17.55 MSCI Russia 306.51 4.25 1.41 -7.30 Sberbank 84.34 2.44 2.98 -19.04 VTB 0.07 0.00 4.63 -29.73 Gazprom 170.26 4.25 2.56 -12.01 LUKOIL 1783.5 37.50 2.15 2.38

0 Rostelecom 147.90 0.50 0.34 -5.04 Dollar/Rouble 30.64 -0.40 -1.29 0.21 Euro/Rouble 42.54 -0.62 -1.44 4.51 Rouble basket 35.99 -0.50 -1.37 2.46

Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 8.70 8.22 0.68 7.60

Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.50 5.75 4.50

All data taken from Reuters at 1439 GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Jennifer Rankin and Maya Dyakina; Editing by John Bowker/Anna Willard)