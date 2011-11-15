* Investors unmoved by minimal euro zone growth

MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russian shares and the rouble nudged lower on Tuesday as data showing the euro zone barely grew in the third quarter left investors unimpressed, while imminent changes to the MSCI Barra were expected to affect Russian steel stocks.

The euro zone economy grew 0.2 percent between June and September, held up by Germany and France, but expectations that bleaker figures are on the horizon held back shares across the region.

Russia's benchmark dollar-denominated index RTS was flat, with market players beginning to look out for upcoming economic data from the United States, while the rouble-traded MICEX nudged up 0.2 percent.

Investors were also looking ahead to the twice-yearly review of the MSCI Russia index, with coal miner Raspadskaya expected to be removed from the Russia list due to a sharp fall in its market capitalisation.

MSCI Russia is used as a benchmark by emerging market investors worldwide, meaning new entrants get an automatic boost in demand for their shares while those excluded slump.

Raspadskaya's shares have fallen 35 percent in the last three months. The company is struggling to restore output after a deadly accident at its main mine in 2010, and recently cut its 2011 coal output target by 20 percent.

"The free-float adjusted market capitalization is now lower than $500 million, which we consider to be below the required (MSCI) minimum level," analysts at TKB Capital wrote in a note.

Steelmaker Evraz <EVRE.L > -- which traded as much as 4 percent lower earlier on Tuesday after a profit warning -- has a 40 percent stake in Raspadskaya.

At 1437 GMT, Raspadskaya's shares were down 1.6 percent, underperforming the MICEX.

The revised MSCI index may now include shares in power grid firm MRSK Holding, thanks to a boost in trading volume, although the state-controlled firm is regularly tipped for inclusion before being overlooked.

"Ahead of the actual release expectations remain very speculative," said Chris Weafer, head strategist at Troika Dialog in Moscow.

LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS

Brent crude futures rose above $112 on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session's fall of more than $2, but not enough to inject enthusiasm uto the investors trading in Russian assets.

The rouble weakened 0.3 percent against the dollar to 30.6 2, but it was still far away from the two-year low of 32.90 hit in early October.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2 percent to 41.56 and was 35.53 versus the euro-dollar basket , remaining just within the free-float range of 34.70-35.70 where the central bank does not carry out currency interventions.

"It's difficult to expect a great increase in forex long positions, because of problems with rouble liquidity," a currency dealer with a western bank said, adding the rouble is unlikely to breach the 35.70 level against the basket.

Liquidity in the Russian banking system has held at around half the level seen earlier this year. On Tuesday, banks had around 1.05 trillion roubles ($34 billion) placed on correspondent and deposit accounts with the central bank.

Yield's on Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond rose to 4.45 percent from 4.35 percent the day before. The bond was quoted at 117.38, down from the 118 figure seen the previous session.

Russian Latest Net % Change on Markets Change Chang year

e

MICEX 1487.8 3.46 0.23 -11.86

4 RTS 1526.9 0.00 0.00 -15.25

8 London 867.88 -7.31 -0.84 -12.14 ADRs Emrg Mkt 968.81 -8.05 -0.82 -15.86 Indx MSCI <.MIWD00000 303.17 -1.46 -0.48 -8.31 Russia PUS> Sberbank 80.60 0.48 0.60 -22.63 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -0.49 -29.26 Gazprom 185.99 3.29 1.80 -3.88 LUKOIL 1742.1 21.80 1.27 0.01

0 Rostelecom 155.99 1.82 1.18 0.15 Dollar/Rou <RUBUTSTN=M 30.62 0.10 0.31 0.16 ble CX> Euro/Roubl <EURRUBTN=M 41.53 -0.12 -0.28 2.03 e CX> Rouble 35.53 -0.00 0.00 1.14 basket

Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 8.46 8.33 6.21 7.60 10-yr bond

Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.00 5.50 5.50 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1500 GMT ($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Vladimir Abramov and John Bowker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)