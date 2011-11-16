(Corrects MSCI attribution in first pargraph)
MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russian shares and the
rouble nudged lower on Tuesday as data showing the euro zone
barely grew in the third quarter left investors unimpressed,
while imminent changes to MSCI indices were expected to affect
Russian steel stocks.
The euro zone economy grew 0.2 percent between June and
September, held up by Germany and France, but expectations that
bleaker figures are on the horizon held back shares across the
region.
Russia's benchmark dollar-denominated index RTS was
flat, with market players beginning to look out for upcoming
economic data from the United States, while the rouble-traded
MICEX nudged up 0.2 percent.
Investors were also looking ahead to the twice-yearly review
of the MSCI Russia index, with coal miner
Raspadskaya expected to be removed from the Russia
list due to a sharp fall in its market capitalisation.
MSCI Russia is used as a benchmark by emerging market
investors worldwide, meaning new entrants get an automatic boost
in demand for their shares while those excluded slump.
Raspadskaya's shares have fallen 35 percent in the last
three months. The company is struggling to restore output after
a deadly accident at its main mine in 2010, and recently cut its
2011 coal output target by 20 percent.
"The free-float adjusted market capitalization is now lower
than $500 million, which we consider to be below the required
(MSCI) minimum level," analysts at TKB Capital wrote in a note.
Steelmaker Evraz -- which traded as much as 4
percent lower earlier on Tuesday after a profit warning -- has a
40 percent stake in Raspadskaya.
At 1437 GMT, Raspadskaya's shares were down 1.6 percent,
underperforming the MICEX.
The revised MSCI index may now include shares in power grid
firm MRSK Holding, thanks to a boost in trading
volume, although the state-controlled firm is regularly tipped
for inclusion before being overlooked.
"Ahead of the actual release expectations remain very
speculative," said Chris Weafer, head strategist at Troika
Dialog in Moscow.
LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS
Brent crude futures rose above $112 on Tuesday,
recouping some of the previous session's fall of more than $2
, but not enough to inject enthusiasm uto the investors
trading in Russian assets.
The rouble weakened 0.3 percent against the dollar to
30.62, but it was still far away from the
two-year low of 32.90 hit in early October.
Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2 percent to 41.56
and was 35.53 versus the euro-dollar basket
, remaining just within the free-float range of
34.70-35.70 where the central bank does not carry out currency
interventions.
"It's difficult to expect a great increase in forex long
positions, because of problems with rouble liquidity," a
currency dealer with a western bank said, adding the rouble is
unlikely to breach the 35.70 level against the basket.
Liquidity in the Russian banking system has held at around
half the level seen earlier this year. On Tuesday, banks had
around 1.05 trillion roubles ($34 billion) placed on
correspondent and deposit accounts with the central bank.
Yield's on Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond
rose to 4.45 percent from 4.35 percent the day
before. The bond was quoted at 117.38, down from the 118 figure
seen the previous session.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Vladimir Abramov and John Bowker;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)