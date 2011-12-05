* Stocks, rouble ignore parliamentary elections
* Analysts expect fiscal spending increase
* Retailers seen winners from higher spending
(Adds inflation, latest prices)
By Megan Davies and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Dec 5 Sunday's electoral blow for
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is bearish for the rouble
as increased fiscal spending could follow, and the reduction in
his party's power could hurt companies which are key
beneficiaries of the status quo, analysts said.
However, they reckoned the news could boost stocks sensitive
to consumer spending, such as retail stocks.
The fall in support on Sunday for Putin's United Russia to
49.5 percent of votes from 64 percent support four years ago was
largely in line with what stock and currency markets had
expected, provoking little change in morning trading.
At 1424 GMT, the country's two main exchanges RTS
and MICEX were up 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively.
Analysts at U.S. bank Citi said they expected the equity
market to be slightly weaker, partly because increased spending
could ensue.
"While the result is only a little worse than expected for
United Russia, some of the tactics used to bolster votes may
cause concern," the analysts said in a research note.
"The fear is that a weaker party of power will resort to
more spending and a more nationalist approach and be less
inclined to indulge in liberal policies."
That could add to risks to macroeconomic stability if fiscal
spending growth goes too far, said Yaroslav Lissovolik, chief
economist and head of research at Deutsche Bank in Moscow.
"While that sustains the growth outlook in the medium term,
there are risks of higher inflation eventually, undermining the
sustainability of growth," Lissovolik said.
Russia's headline annual inflation rate slowed in November
to 6.8 percent, a sixth consecutive monthly fall, increasing
chances the central bank may loosen monetary policy as the
economy slows.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said with a low
budget deficit, they expected the government "can and will
increase spending before the March presidential elections" and
said it should be negative for fixed income and the rouble.
Retailers are seen winners from more spending, said analysts
at Citi, although they expect "more weakness from companies like
Novatek, Uralkali or Mostotrest
which are key beneficiaries of the current system".
The rouble traded little changed on Monday, with investors
staying away from making sharp moves and awaiting news from
Europe, including Monday's meeting between the leaders of France
and Germany, Thursday's meeting of the Governing Council of the
European Central Bank and Friday's European Union summit.
The rouble was flat at 30.85 versus the dollar
and level at 41.6 against the euro
.
Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was virtually
unchanged at 35.68, remaining in the range of
33.70-35.70 where the central bank does not carry out forex
interventions to ease pressure on the rouble.
"The United Russia win was predictable, the question was
only the numbers," said a currency dealer with a major foreign
bank.
Russia election digest:
Traders were looking towards Europe, with controlled
optimism on a euro zone rescue seen across global markets.
France and Germany on Monday agreed on a series of reforms to
address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis that will be
presented to EU President Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday.
Roland Nash, chief strategist at hedge fund Verno Capital in
Moscow, said that for investors the financial performance of
companies in which they hold shares is far more important than
the Sunday vote.
"In our world the big news is that Russian companies are
actually paying dividends -- that's more important than a result
that wasn't a surprise," Nash said.
"That Russians are dissatisfied I think anyone could have
told you months ago."
The spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S.
securities narrowed to 269 basis points from nearly 320 points
seen early last week, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ debt
indexes, which also pointed to a lower intention to cut
exposure towards risky assets.
The yield on Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond fell to
4.21 percent, from around 4.65 percent seen late last month
.
Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year
Markets
MICEX 1517.89 12.12 0.80 -10.08
RTS 1560.69 15.20 0.90 -100.00
London ADRs 877.68 4.02 0.46 -11.15
Emrg Mkt Indx 967.34 6.51 0.68 -15.98
MSCI Russia 306.32 3.87 1.28 -7.36
Sberbank 0.00 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0!
VTB 0.07 0.00 1.22 -29.21
Gazprom 184.50 1.11 0.61 -4.65
LUKOIL 1727.00 23.00 1.35 -0.86
Rostelecom 159.92 0.79 0.50 2.68
Dollar/Rouble 30.86 0.00 0.01 0.93
Euro/Rouble 41.60 -0.01 -0.02 2.21
Rouble basket 35.69 -0.00 -0.01 1.60
Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 8.52 8.31 -0.51 7.60
Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.25 5.50 5.00
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 1010 GMT
(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine, Vladimir Abramov and
John Bowker; editing by Stephen Nisbet)