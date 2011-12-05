* Stocks, rouble ignore parliamentary elections

* Analysts expect fiscal spending increase

* Retailers seen winners from higher spending (Adds inflation, latest prices)

By Megan Davies and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Dec 5 Sunday's electoral blow for Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is bearish for the rouble as increased fiscal spending could follow, and the reduction in his party's power could hurt companies which are key beneficiaries of the status quo, analysts said.

However, they reckoned the news could boost stocks sensitive to consumer spending, such as retail stocks.

The fall in support on Sunday for Putin's United Russia to 49.5 percent of votes from 64 percent support four years ago was largely in line with what stock and currency markets had expected, provoking little change in morning trading.

At 1424 GMT, the country's two main exchanges RTS and MICEX were up 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Analysts at U.S. bank Citi said they expected the equity market to be slightly weaker, partly because increased spending could ensue.

"While the result is only a little worse than expected for United Russia, some of the tactics used to bolster votes may cause concern," the analysts said in a research note.

"The fear is that a weaker party of power will resort to more spending and a more nationalist approach and be less inclined to indulge in liberal policies."

That could add to risks to macroeconomic stability if fiscal spending growth goes too far, said Yaroslav Lissovolik, chief economist and head of research at Deutsche Bank in Moscow.

"While that sustains the growth outlook in the medium term, there are risks of higher inflation eventually, undermining the sustainability of growth," Lissovolik said.

Russia's headline annual inflation rate slowed in November to 6.8 percent, a sixth consecutive monthly fall, increasing chances the central bank may loosen monetary policy as the economy slows.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said with a low budget deficit, they expected the government "can and will increase spending before the March presidential elections" and said it should be negative for fixed income and the rouble.

Retailers are seen winners from more spending, said analysts at Citi, although they expect "more weakness from companies like Novatek, Uralkali or Mostotrest which are key beneficiaries of the current system".

The rouble traded little changed on Monday, with investors staying away from making sharp moves and awaiting news from Europe, including Monday's meeting between the leaders of France and Germany, Thursday's meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank and Friday's European Union summit.

The rouble was flat at 30.85 versus the dollar and level at 41.6 against the euro .

Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was virtually unchanged at 35.68, remaining in the range of 33.70-35.70 where the central bank does not carry out forex interventions to ease pressure on the rouble.

"The United Russia win was predictable, the question was only the numbers," said a currency dealer with a major foreign bank.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Russia election digest:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Traders were looking towards Europe, with controlled optimism on a euro zone rescue seen across global markets. France and Germany on Monday agreed on a series of reforms to address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis that will be presented to EU President Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday.

Roland Nash, chief strategist at hedge fund Verno Capital in Moscow, said that for investors the financial performance of companies in which they hold shares is far more important than the Sunday vote.

"In our world the big news is that Russian companies are actually paying dividends -- that's more important than a result that wasn't a surprise," Nash said.

"That Russians are dissatisfied I think anyone could have told you months ago."

The spread on Russia's dollar bonds over comparable U.S. securities narrowed to 269 basis points from nearly 320 points seen early last week, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ debt indexes, which also pointed to a lower intention to cut exposure towards risky assets.

The yield on Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond fell to 4.21 percent, from around 4.65 percent seen late last month . Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year

Markets

MICEX 1517.89 12.12 0.80 -10.08 RTS 1560.69 15.20 0.90 -100.00 London ADRs 877.68 4.02 0.46 -11.15 Emrg Mkt Indx 967.34 6.51 0.68 -15.98 MSCI Russia 306.32 3.87 1.28 -7.36 Sberbank 0.00 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0! VTB 0.07 0.00 1.22 -29.21 Gazprom 184.50 1.11 0.61 -4.65 LUKOIL 1727.00 23.00 1.35 -0.86 Rostelecom 159.92 0.79 0.50 2.68 Dollar/Rouble 30.86 0.00 0.01 0.93 Euro/Rouble 41.60 -0.01 -0.02 2.21 Rouble basket 35.69 -0.00 -0.01 1.60

Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 8.52 8.31 -0.51 7.60

Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.25 5.50 5.00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO

All data taken from Reuters at 1010 GMT (Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine, Vladimir Abramov and John Bowker; editing by Stephen Nisbet)