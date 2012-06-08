* Russian stocks and rouble fall back as oil price plummets
* Privatisation plans vague on timing of blue chips
* Sberbank's $3.5 billion Turkish acquisition not welcomed by market
(Updates prices)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, June 8 Russian stocks and the rouble fell back on
Friday, following the declining oil price, which tumbled overnight as global
stimulus hopes turned to pessimism.
At 1400 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had fallen 0.6 percent
to 1,328.3 points, while the dollar-based RTS index shed 1.9 percent to
1,279.2.
Friday's falls largely reversed a bounce seen on Thursday, when Russia's
indexes gained around 2 percent, following up the oil price after an interest
rate cut in China.
However, the higher oil price proved short-lived, with Brent
dropping to $98 per barrel on Friday amid fears that China's rate cut presaged
gloomy economic data.
Ambitious privatisation plans confirmed by the Russian government on
Thursday have done little to lift market sentiment, with analysts on Friday
expressing disappointment over vague timing details for blue chips and doubts
that the plan can be met.
Alfa Bank analysts noted that only minor companies were subject to a
concrete privatisation timetable this year, worth no more than $1 billion in
total, while the government plan is to raise a total of 300 billion roubles
($9.3 billion) from privatisations in 2012.
"We are concerned that the global market turmoil has substantially reduced
interest in this type of asset and may make this plan unrealistic," they wrote.
"At the same time, there is no clear deadline for Sberbank, the most
attractive asset for privatization."
Sberbank shares were down 2.8 percent on Friday, underperforming
the market, on a day when the state savings bank announced its acquisition of
Turkey's DenizBank, worth up to $3.9 billion.
Analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote before the announcement that although
the acquisition was expected by the market, "we doubt investors would appreciate
further international expansion by Sberbank beyond its established, strong and
profitable Russian franchise."
The falling oil price also took a toll on the rouble, arresting its recovery
over recent days from a three-year low reached on Monday.
At 1400 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4 percent against the dollar
to 32.71, and down 0.5 percent to 40.74 against the euro
, while shedding 0.9 percent to 36.32 against the euro-dollar
currency basket.
The rouble is also being hurt by investors cutting risky rouble positions
ahead of a long weekend in Russia, which may bring negative surprises on
international markets.
Russia's main exchanges will be open for trading on Saturday but are closed
on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays.
Russian Latest Net % % Change on
Markets Change Change year
STOCKS
MICEX 1328.26 -8.07 -0.60 -5.28
RTS 1279.24 -24.72 -1.90 -7.43
London ADRs 743.06 -15.75 -2.08 -4.55
Emrg Mkt 903.12 -10.06 -1.10 -1.45
Indx
MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000PU 692.29 -13.62 -1.93 -6.04
S>
Sberbank 81.08 -2.36 -2.83 2.82
VTB 0.05 -0.00 -1.01 -6.82
Gazprom 150.98 -0.77 -0.51 -11.86
LUKOIL 1711.10 2.10 0.12 0.51
Rostelecom 109.05 0.16 0.15 -28.26
Dollar/Roub 32.71 0.46 1.42 1.75
e
Euro/Rouble 40.74 0.19 0.47 -2.39
Rouble 36.32 0.34 0.94 -0.38
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 8.55 8.52 -0.80 7.60
10-yr bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5.75 6.25 5.75
rate
All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT
(Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by
Toby Chopra, Adrian Croft)