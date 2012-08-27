* RTS, MICEX indexes down, remain in narrow range * TGK-11 falls after announcing delisting plans * Rouble steady, taxes offset effect from FX buying By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 27 Russian stocks inched down on Monday and Russia's regional power generator TGK-11 underperformed after it announced plans to delist its shares, which were down by 5.1 percent on Monday. The rouble was flat. The dollar-based RTS index fell 0.4 percent to 1,431.4 points by 0805 GMT and its rouble-traded peer MICEX gave up 0.5 percent to 1,447.0 points, remaining in its recent range of 1,440-1,460 in light trade. "There are no news drivers able to push the market out of range trading. But we don't exclude that volatility may rise this week and the market will make attempts to break through the lower or upper boundary," analysts at Sberbank said in a note. A drop in Shanghai shares to their lowest since March 2009 weighed on Russian stocks but was largely was offset by support from commodity markets, with Brent crude futures hovering around $115 per barrel. The rouble was steady at 31.84 against the dollar and 39.87 versus the euro. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was also flat at 35.45, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out any forex interventions. "Higher oil prices and tax payments can support the rouble but demand for foreign currencies remains intact and any slide in the dollar and the basket is used for new buying," said Igor Akinshin, a dealer at Alfa Bank. The rouble normally enjoys support from export-focused companies in the second half of every month as they convert dollars and euros to meet local tax duties. This, however, is being offset by demand for foreign currencies, linked to investors' interest in converting rouble-denominated dividends along with liabilities to redeem foreign debts. According to the central bank, banks and companies have to repay around $14 billion of debt in September. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1447.04 -7.04 -0.48 3.20 RTS 1431.35 -5.49 -0.38 3.58 London ADRs 831.54 -5.51 -0.66 6.82 Emrg Mkt Indx 962.29 -3.18 -0.33 5.01 MSCI Russia 771.72 -2.17 -0.28 4.75 Sberbank 92.80 -0.11 -0.12 17.68 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.36 -5.21 Gazprom 156.51 -0.30 -0.19 -8.63 LUKOIL 1874.10 -10.90 -0.58 10.08 Rostelecom 124.95 -1.16 -0.92 -17.80 Dollar/Rouble 31.84 -0.02 -0.06 -0.95 Euro/Rouble 39.87 0.01 0.01 -4.47 Rouble basket 35.45 -0.01 -0.02 -2.76 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.84 0.06 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.60 6.10 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 0805 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)