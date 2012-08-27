* RTS, MICEX indexes down, remain in narrow range * Rusal shares down on poor capacity fcast * Rouble steady, taxes offset effect from FX buying (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 27 Russian stocks inched down in light trade on Monday, pressured by fading global expectations for a new round of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and falling oil prices, while the rouble was steady, underpinned by preparations for tax payments. The dollar-based RTS index fell 0.6 percent to 1,428.5 points by 1412 GMT and its rouble-traded peer MICEX gave up 0.7 percent to 1,444.7 points, remaining in its recent range of 1,440-1,460. Trading activity was low and investors avoided making new bets in the absence of British players as London was closed for a national holiday. "The volume of clients' open positions has substantially declined. People are taking short positions with less eagerness while there are also no reasons for taking long positions," said Ivan Samokhin at Aton brokerage. "The overall mood is far from being rosy." A drop in Shanghai shares to their lowest since March 2009 weighed on Russian stocks. A fall in Brent crude futures to $112.5 per barrel from levels of around $115 seen earlier on Monday also had a negative impact. Shares in Rusal underperformed the market, sliding 1.2 percent after the world's largest aluminium producer said it would cut capacity 3 percent by the year-end. The rouble, however, was steady at 31.86 against the dollar , retaining support from export-focused companies that in the second half of every month convert dollars and euros to meet local tax duties. Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 39.89 and was flat at 35.47 versus the euro-dollar basket, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out any forex interventions. "The basket comes under pressures when exporters' orders to sell foreign currencies emerge. Without these orders, demand for dollars and euros would have pushed the basket higher," said a dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow. Dealers cited investors' interest in converting rouble-denominated dividends along with liabilities to redeem foreign debts. According to the central bank, banks and companies have to repay around $14 billion of debt in September. "Higher oil prices and tax payments can support the rouble but demand for foreign currencies remains intact and any slide in the dollar and the basket is used for new buying," said Igor Akinshin, a dealer at Alfa Bank. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1444.67 -9.41 -0.65 3.03 RTS 1428.46 -8.38 -0.58 3.37 London ADRs 831.54 -5.51 -0.66 6.82 Emrg Mkt Indx 960.59 -4.88 -0.51 4.82 MSCI Russia 770.35 -3.54 -0.46 4.56 Sberbank 92.74 -0.17 -0.18 17.60 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.38 -5.23 Gazprom 156.30 -0.51 -0.33 -8.76 LUKOIL 1875.90 -9.10 -0.48 10.19 Rostelecom 124.80 -1.31 -1.04 -17.89 Dollar/Rouble 31.86 -0.00 -0.01 -0.89 Euro/Rouble 39.89 0.03 0.07 -4.42 Rouble basket 35.47 0.01 0.03 -2.71 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.80 0.08 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.75 6.25 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 1412 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta)