* RTS, MICEX indexes down, remain in narrow range
* Rusal shares down on poor capacity fcast
* Rouble steady, taxes offset effect from FX buying
By Andrey Ostroukh
MOSCOW, Aug 27 Russian stocks inched down in
light trade on Monday, pressured by fading global expectations
for a new round of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and
falling oil prices, while the rouble was steady, underpinned by
preparations for tax payments.
The dollar-based RTS index fell 0.6 percent to
1,428.5 points by 1412 GMT and its rouble-traded peer MICEX
gave up 0.7 percent to 1,444.7 points, remaining in its
recent range of 1,440-1,460.
Trading activity was low and investors avoided making new
bets in the absence of British players as London was closed for
a national holiday.
"The volume of clients' open positions has substantially
declined. People are taking short positions with less eagerness
while there are also no reasons for taking long positions," said
Ivan Samokhin at Aton brokerage.
"The overall mood is far from being rosy."
A drop in Shanghai shares to their lowest since
March 2009 weighed on Russian stocks. A fall in Brent crude
futures to $112.5 per barrel from levels of around $115
seen earlier on Monday also had a negative impact.
Shares in Rusal underperformed the market, sliding 1.2
percent after the world's largest aluminium producer
said it would cut capacity 3 percent by the year-end.
The rouble, however, was steady at 31.86 against the dollar
, retaining support from export-focused companies
that in the second half of every month convert dollars and euros
to meet local tax duties.
Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 39.89
and was flat at 35.47 versus the euro-dollar
basket, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where
the central bank does not carry out any forex interventions.
"The basket comes under pressures when exporters' orders to
sell foreign currencies emerge. Without these orders, demand for
dollars and euros would have pushed the basket higher," said a
dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow.
Dealers cited investors' interest in converting
rouble-denominated dividends along with liabilities to redeem
foreign debts. According to the central bank, banks and
companies have to repay around $14 billion of debt in September.
"Higher oil prices and tax payments can support the rouble
but demand for foreign currencies remains intact and any slide
in the dollar and the basket is used for new buying," said Igor
Akinshin, a dealer at Alfa Bank.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change year-to-date
STOCKS
MICEX 1444.67 -9.41 -0.65 3.03
RTS 1428.46 -8.38 -0.58 3.37
London ADRs 831.54 -5.51 -0.66 6.82
Emrg Mkt Indx 960.59 -4.88 -0.51 4.82
MSCI Russia 770.35 -3.54 -0.46 4.56
Sberbank 92.74 -0.17 -0.18 17.60
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.38 -5.23
Gazprom 156.30 -0.51 -0.33 -8.76
LUKOIL 1875.90 -9.10 -0.48 10.19
Rostelecom 124.80 -1.31 -1.04 -17.89
Dollar/Rouble 31.86 -0.00 -0.01 -0.89
Euro/Rouble 39.89 0.03 0.07 -4.42
Rouble basket 35.47 0.01 0.03 -2.71
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.80 0.08 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.75 6.25 5.15
All data taken from Reuters at 1412 GMT
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta)