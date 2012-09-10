* Novatek shares hit by suspension of Gazprom purchases * Russian stock market and rouble mark time, awaiting Fed MOSCOW, Sep 10 Shares in Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, were down 4.3 percent on Monday morning, after gas concern Gazprom said it was suspending purchases of gas from independent suppliers because of unstable domestic demand. Novatek was an outlier on an equity market that was marking time on Monday following a strong rally on Thursday and Friday. At 0720 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.15 percent at 1476.82 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.1 percent to 1472.77. Russia's notoriously volatile market was among the world's best performing last week, Troika Dialog analysts noted on Monday, with MICEX up 3.6 percent and the RTS up 5.8 percent, as global investor sentiment rallied on a new plan by the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone's debt crisis. But a more cautious mood prevailed on Monday, as investors await clarity over the actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and Thursday. The rouble was also flat on Monday, remaining unchanged at 31.70 against the dollar, and shedding one cent to 40.53 against the euro , leaving the rouble unchanged at 35.67 against the euro-dollar basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1476.82 2.24 0.15 5.32 RTS 1472.77 0.97 0.07 6.58 London 857.57 1.63 0.19 10.16 ADRs Emrg Mkt 970.44 1.62 0.17 5.90 Indx MSCI 798.08 0.85 0.11 8.32 Russia Sberbank 94.28 0.42 0.45 19.55 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.19 -3.20 Gazprom 163.77 0.54 0.33 -4.40 LUKOIL 1936.70 10.70 0.56 13.76 Rosteleco 126.62 1.10 0.88 -16.70 Dollar/Ro 31.70 0.00 0.00 -1.40 ble Euro/Roub 40.53 -0.01 -0.02 -2.89 e Rouble 35.67 -0.00 -0.01 -2.17 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.78 7.74 0.06 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 4.75 5.25 5.15 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0720 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Catherine Evans)