* Novatek shares hit by suspension of Gazprom purchases
* Russian stock market and rouble mark time, awaiting Fed
MOSCOW, Sep 10 Shares in Novatek, Russia's largest
independent gas producer, were down 4.3 percent on Monday morning, after gas
concern Gazprom said it was suspending purchases of gas from
independent suppliers because of unstable domestic demand.
Novatek was an outlier on an equity market that was marking time on Monday
following a strong rally on Thursday and Friday.
At 0720 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.15 percent at
1476.82 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.1 percent to
1472.77.
Russia's notoriously volatile market was among the world's best performing
last week, Troika Dialog analysts noted on Monday, with MICEX up 3.6 percent and
the RTS up 5.8 percent, as global investor sentiment rallied on a new plan by
the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.
But a more cautious mood prevailed on Monday, as investors await clarity
over the actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and
Thursday.
The rouble was also flat on Monday, remaining unchanged at 31.70 against the
dollar, and shedding one cent to 40.53 against the euro
, leaving the rouble unchanged at 35.67 against the euro-dollar
basket.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1476.82 2.24 0.15 5.32
RTS 1472.77 0.97 0.07 6.58
London 857.57 1.63 0.19 10.16
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 970.44 1.62 0.17 5.90
Indx
MSCI 798.08 0.85 0.11 8.32
Russia
Sberbank 94.28 0.42 0.45 19.55
VTB 0.06 0.00 0.19 -3.20
Gazprom 163.77 0.54 0.33 -4.40
LUKOIL 1936.70 10.70 0.56 13.76
Rosteleco 126.62 1.10 0.88 -16.70
Dollar/Ro 31.70 0.00 0.00 -1.40
ble
Euro/Roub 40.53 -0.01 -0.02 -2.89
e
Rouble 35.67 -0.00 -0.01 -2.17
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.78 7.74 0.06 7.60
10-yr
bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 4.75 5.25 5.15
rate
All data taken from Reuters at 0720 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Catherine Evans)