* Novatek shares hit by suspension of Gazprom purchases * Russian stock market and rouble mark time, awaiting Fed * Gazprom Neft issues $1.5 billion 10-year Eurobond (Updates prices, adds details, comments) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sep 10 Shares in Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, fell 2.4 percent on Monday after Gazprom said it was suspending purchases of gas from independent suppliers because of unstable domestic demand. Novatek shares fell by more than 4 percent in morning trade before recouping some of their losses. "The news is not as alarming as it sounds," Alfa Bank analyst Maria Yegikyan said in a research note regarding Gazprom's announcement. "This measure is unlikely to have support from the government and, if it is actually adopted, will have a short-term duration." Evgeny Monakhov, head of equity sales at Deutsche Bank in Moscow, said: "A mass re-rating (of Novatek) will depend on whether this information (about Gazprom's new policy) is confirmed in the end or not." Novatek lagged an equity market that was marking time on Monday following a strong rally last Thursday and Friday. At 1430 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.3 percent at 1478.53 points. The dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.3 percent to 1476.38. Russia's notoriously volatile market was among the world's best performing last week, Troika Dialog analysts noted on Monday. MICEX gained 3.6 percent and the RTS was up 5.8 percent, as global investor sentiment rallied on a new plan by the European Central Bank to address the euro zone's debt crisis. A more cautious mood prevailed on Monday, as investors awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and Thursday. Russian electricity holding MRSK rose by 13 percent, while shares in federal grid company FSK rose 7 percent, amid continuing speculation over a merger between the two. The rouble was little changed, rising by 0.1 percent to 31.66 against the dollar, and by 0.1 percent to 40.50 against the euro . That left the rouble up 0.1 percent to 35.64 versus the euro-dollar basket. Oil company Gazprom Neft raised $1.5 billion from a 10-year Eurobond issue at a yield of 4.375 percent, becoming the latest Russian corporate to tap the international bond market. Russian companies have issued over $30 billion in Eurobonds this year, capitalising on investor demand for relatively high-yielding emerging market debt. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1478.53 3.95 0.27 5.44 RTS 1476.38 4.58 0.31 6.84 London 858.96 3.02 0.35 10.34 ADRs Emrg Mkt 972.48 3.66 0.38 6.12 Indx MSCI 799.55 2.32 0.29 8.52 Russia Sberbank 94.39 0.53 0.56 19.69 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.05 -3.34 Gazprom 164.08 0.84 0.51 -4.21 LUKOIL 1925.10 -0.90 -0.05 13.07 Rosteleco 126.55 1.03 0.82 -16.74 Dollar/Ro 31.66 -0.03 -0.10 -1.50 ble Euro/Roub 40.50 -0.04 -0.10 -2.97 e Rouble 35.64 -0.04 -0.10 -2.26 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.79 7.75 -0.04 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.05 5.55 5.15 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1430 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely)