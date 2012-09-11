* Investor rebuild positions in utilities * Broad domestic markets down, tracking global mood * Rouble weakens against dollar, euro, basket By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 11 Gains by Russian electricity holding MRSK and federal grid operator FSK were exceptions on Tuesday as the broad domestic indices and rouble weakened in cautious trade ahead of a German ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors were rebuilding positions in underweight utilities following gains in other shares, while speculation over a possible merger between MRSK and FSK also spurred trade. "We continue to favour the latter, while given the underweight position of most funds in these names, the latest surge may go even further," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. At 0830 GMT, MRSK shares were up 1.1 percent and FRSK had gained 0.3 percent. The wider domestic equity markets and currency market tracked a cautious global trend ahead of the German ruling, elections in the Netherlands and potential new stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Russia's dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.74 percent at 1465.49 points and its rouble-denominated peer MICEX was off 0.64 percent at 1,469.30. The price of Brent oil eased slightly, adding to the drag on Moscow's commodity-heavy bourses and the rouble. "That, along with the weakness in equity prices in other parts of the world, such as Asia, sends a negative signal to Russian markets," the Uralsib analysts wrote. The rouble weakened against the dollar, euro and the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. The rouble was down 0.12 percent at 31.71 against the dollar, 0.22 percent lower at 40.60 versus the euro and down 0.17 percent at 35.71 against the basket. "Today, ahead of the important (global) events, the rouble will trade in different ranges," said Peter Neymyshev, chief dealer at Otkritie bank. "In the rouble/dollar pair, the lower boundary may be within 31.60-65, the top one 31.80-85 roubles." Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1469.30 -9.53 -0.64 4.78 RTS 1465.49 -10.95 -0.74 6.05 London ADRs 852.27 -7.46 -0.87 9.48 Emrg Mkt Indx 968.96 -1.01 -0.10 5.74 MSCI Russia 793.84 -5.85 -0.73 7.75 Sberbank 93.50 -0.94 -1.00 18.56 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.53 -3.83 Gazprom 162.98 -1.23 -0.75 -4.86 LUKOIL 1921.20 -7.90 -0.41 12.85 Rostelecom 126.74 -0.25 -0.20 -16.62 Dollar/Rouble 31.71 0.04 0.12 -1.37 Euro/Rouble 40.60 0.09 0.22 -2.73 Rouble basket 35.71 0.06 0.17 -2.07 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.78 7.77 0.84 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.19 5.69 5.05 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0830 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)