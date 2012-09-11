* Investor rebuild positions in utilities
* Broad domestic markets down, tracking global mood
* Rouble weakens against dollar, euro, basket
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Gains by Russian electricity holding MRSK
and federal grid operator FSK were exceptions on Tuesday as
the broad domestic indices and rouble weakened in cautious trade ahead of a
German ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and a meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Investors were rebuilding positions in underweight utilities following gains
in other shares, while speculation over a possible merger between MRSK and FSK
also spurred trade.
"We continue to favour the latter, while given the underweight position of
most funds in these names, the latest surge may go even further," analysts at
Uralsib wrote in a note.
At 0830 GMT, MRSK shares were up 1.1 percent and FRSK had gained 0.3
percent.
The wider domestic equity markets and currency market tracked a cautious
global trend ahead of the German ruling, elections in the Netherlands and
potential new stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Russia's dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.74 percent at 1465.49
points and its rouble-denominated peer MICEX was off 0.64 percent at
1,469.30.
The price of Brent oil eased slightly, adding to the drag on
Moscow's commodity-heavy bourses and the rouble.
"That, along with the weakness in equity prices in other parts of the world,
such as Asia, sends a negative signal to Russian markets," the Uralsib analysts
wrote.
The rouble weakened against the dollar, euro and the dollar-euro basket
which the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
The rouble was down 0.12 percent at 31.71 against the dollar,
0.22 percent lower at 40.60 versus the euro and down 0.17 percent
at 35.71 against the basket.
"Today, ahead of the important (global) events, the rouble will trade in
different ranges," said Peter Neymyshev, chief dealer at Otkritie bank.
"In the rouble/dollar pair, the lower boundary may be within 31.60-65, the
top one 31.80-85 roubles."
Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on
Markets year
STOCKS
MICEX 1469.30 -9.53 -0.64 4.78
RTS 1465.49 -10.95 -0.74 6.05
London ADRs 852.27 -7.46 -0.87 9.48
Emrg Mkt Indx 968.96 -1.01 -0.10 5.74
MSCI Russia 793.84 -5.85 -0.73 7.75
Sberbank 93.50 -0.94 -1.00 18.56
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.53 -3.83
Gazprom 162.98 -1.23 -0.75 -4.86
LUKOIL 1921.20 -7.90 -0.41 12.85
Rostelecom 126.74 -0.25 -0.20 -16.62
Dollar/Rouble 31.71 0.04 0.12 -1.37
Euro/Rouble 40.60 0.09 0.22 -2.73
Rouble basket 35.71 0.06 0.17 -2.07
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.78 7.77 0.84 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.19 5.69 5.05
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0830 GMT
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by
Jason Neely)