* Investor rebuild positions in utilities * Broad domestic markets down, tracking global mood * Rouble stable against dollar, recovers from early losses (Adds latest prices, news on Putin decree, Gazprom comment) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 11 Shares in Russian electricity firms rose on Tuesday as investors who were underweight the sector rebuild positions following gains in other shares, while broader stock indices weakened ahead of a German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Speculation about a merger between holding company MRSK and federal grid operator FSK also helped spur gains. "We continue to favour the latter (FSK), while given the underweight position of most funds in these names, the latest surge may go even further," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. At 1345 GMT, MRSK shares were up 1.1 percent, while FRSK was down 0.5 percent. Shares in E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON were among the top gainers, rising 2.1 percent, and Russia's state electricity holding firm InterRAO saw its shares gain 1.1 percent. There was no immediate market reaction to President Vladimir Putin signing a decree protecting Russian strategic firms abroad, which follows a warning by state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom to the European Commission that a European Union investigation of Gazprom's business in Europe touched the interests of a strategic Russian company. Gazprom shares were underperforming broad domestic markets, trading 0.7 percent lower on the day. "The actions of the European Commission, the start of a formal investigation of Gazprom, like last year's searches of Gazprom affiliates, can be viewed as pressure by the European Commission on Gazprom with the aim of influencing prices and the results of commercial negotiations," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters on Tuesday. Russian equity markets and currency market tracked a cautious global trend ahead of the German ruling, elections in the Netherlands and potential new stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Russia's dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.36 percent at 1471.16 points and its rouble-denominated peer MICEX was off 0.39 percent at 1,473.07. The price of Brent oil eased slightly on the day, adding to the drag on Moscow's commodity-heavy bourses and the rouble. "That, along with the weakness in equity prices in other parts of the world, such as Asia, sends a negative signal to Russian markets," the Uralsib analysts wrote. The rouble regained most morning losses against the dollar, trading little changed from Tuesday's close of 31.67 versus the dollar, with demand for foreign currency declining towards evening amid low trading volumes. The rouble weakened, however, by 0.27 percent versus the euro to 40.62 and 0.13 percent to 35.70 against the basket, which the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "Today, there are a few speculators - no one wants to take risks before important events, transactions are also much smaller than usual," said Iskander Akbergenov of Nordea. "There has been little reaction to external intraday market changes: first there was a small downturn, then we saw influence from internal client flows." Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on Markets Change year STOCKS MICEX 1473.07 -5.76 -0.39 5.05 RTS 1471.16 -5.28 -0.36 6.46 London ADRs 855.41 -4.32 -0.50 9.88 Emrg Mkt Indx 971.35 1.38 0.14 6.00 MSCI Russia 796.53 -3.16 -0.40 8.11 Sberbank 93.76 -0.68 -0.72 18.89 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.04 -3.36 Gazprom 163.11 -1.10 -0.67 -4.78 LUKOIL 1919.40 -9.70 -0.50 12.74 Rostelecom 128.17 1.18 0.93 -15.68 Dollar/Rouble 31.67 -0.00 -0.01 -1.50 Euro/Rouble 40.62 0.11 0.27 -2.68 Rouble basket 35.70 0.05 0.13 -2.11 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.76 7.75 0.94 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.05 5.55 5.05 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1345 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)