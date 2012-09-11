* Investor rebuild positions in utilities
* Broad domestic markets down, tracking global mood
* Rouble stable against dollar, recovers from early losses
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Shares in Russian electricity firms rose on
Tuesday as investors who were underweight the sector rebuild positions following
gains in other shares, while broader stock indices weakened ahead of a German
court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting.
Speculation about a merger between holding company MRSK and
federal grid operator FSK also helped spur gains.
"We continue to favour the latter (FSK), while given the underweight
position of most funds in these names, the latest surge may go even further,"
analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note.
At 1345 GMT, MRSK shares were up 1.1 percent, while FRSK was down 0.5
percent.
Shares in E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of
German utility E.ON were among the top gainers, rising 2.1 percent,
and Russia's state electricity holding firm InterRAO saw its shares
gain 1.1 percent.
There was no immediate market reaction to President Vladimir Putin signing a
decree protecting Russian strategic firms abroad, which follows a warning by
state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom to the European
Commission that a European Union investigation of Gazprom's business in Europe
touched the interests of a strategic Russian company.
Gazprom shares were underperforming broad domestic markets, trading 0.7
percent lower on the day.
"The actions of the European Commission, the start of a formal investigation
of Gazprom, like last year's searches of Gazprom affiliates, can be viewed as
pressure by the European Commission on Gazprom with the aim of influencing
prices and the results of commercial negotiations," Gazprom spokesman Sergei
Kupriyanov told reporters on Tuesday.
Russian equity markets and currency market tracked a cautious global trend
ahead of the German ruling, elections in the Netherlands and potential new
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Russia's dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.36 percent at 1471.16
points and its rouble-denominated peer MICEX was off 0.39 percent at
1,473.07.
The price of Brent oil eased slightly on the day, adding to the drag
on Moscow's commodity-heavy bourses and the rouble.
"That, along with the weakness in equity prices in other parts of the world,
such as Asia, sends a negative signal to Russian markets," the Uralsib analysts
wrote.
The rouble regained most morning losses against the dollar,
trading little changed from Tuesday's close of 31.67 versus the dollar, with
demand for foreign currency declining towards evening amid low trading volumes.
The rouble weakened, however, by 0.27 percent versus the euro to 40.62
and 0.13 percent to 35.70 against the basket, which the
central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
"Today, there are a few speculators - no one wants to take risks before
important events, transactions are also much smaller than usual," said Iskander
Akbergenov of Nordea.
"There has been little reaction to external intraday market changes: first
there was a small downturn, then we saw influence from internal client flows."
Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on
Markets Change year
STOCKS
MICEX 1473.07 -5.76 -0.39 5.05
RTS 1471.16 -5.28 -0.36 6.46
London ADRs 855.41 -4.32 -0.50 9.88
Emrg Mkt Indx 971.35 1.38 0.14 6.00
MSCI Russia 796.53 -3.16 -0.40 8.11
Sberbank 93.76 -0.68 -0.72 18.89
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.04 -3.36
Gazprom 163.11 -1.10 -0.67 -4.78
LUKOIL 1919.40 -9.70 -0.50 12.74
Rostelecom 128.17 1.18 0.93 -15.68
Dollar/Rouble 31.67 -0.00 -0.01 -1.50
Euro/Rouble 40.62 0.11 0.27 -2.68
Rouble basket 35.70 0.05 0.13 -2.11
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.76 7.75 0.94 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight 5.05 5.55 5.05
rate
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Catherine Evans)