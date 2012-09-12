* Rouble rises across the board after German court decision * Brent prices above $116 underpin Russian assets * Investors awaiting U.S. Fed meeting on Thursday * Stocks mixed, rise above key resistance levels By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 12 The Russian rouble rallied to its strongest since May against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's constitutional court gave the go-ahead to the euro zone's new rescue fund, also pushing oil prices above $116 per barrel. Germany's highest court said the country can ratify the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact as long it can guarantee there will be no increase in German financial exposure to the bailout fund without parliament's approval. The announcement boosted global risk appetite and drove Brent crude prices above $116, buoying Russian assets. The rouble gained 0.7 percent to 31.34 versus the dollar by 0909 GMT, a level last seen in late May. Versus the euro, the rouble had added 0.4 percent to 40.38, and it firmed 0.6 percent to 35.40 versus the euro-dollar basket, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out forex interventions. "There is another wave of positive (sentiment) taking place now. Looks like the market is positioning in a solid and confident manner for a further rise in the euro to $1.31 after it has breached the 200-day moving average," said Pavel Demeshchik, a dealer at ING in Moscow. "The trend is obvious and will not change until Thursday evening. Profit taking is likely after tomorrow's news from the U.S." he said. The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to announce the results of its latest policy meeting on Thursday. Economists expect it to launch a third round of bond purchases to drive down borrowing costs and spur a stronger recovery. Russia's central bank is also due to hold a regular rate-setting meeting on Thursday, at which it is expected to leave key interest rates unchanged. "The Bank of Russia rate decision, I think, will have no impact on the market. The focus now is on other news," said Demeshchik. On the stock market, the RTS index rose 0.5 percent to 1,486.8 points , hovering at its highest since early May, while the MICEX index shed 0.3 percent to 1,473.5. The dollar-based RTS index has already breached key technical resistance levels and market players expect the rouble-traded MICEX to follow its peer, analysts at Alor brokerage said in a note. The Russian index is unlikely to fall below key support levels before the Fed announcement on Thursday. "Any declines (in the stock indexes) should be used to build more long positions," Alor said. Shares in Russian restaurant group Rosinter underperformed, losing 2.6 percent after the company reported a first-half net loss of 75 million roubles ($2.38 million). Russian meat firm Cherkizovo saw its shares rising 1.5 percent in Moscow trade after the company reported a 17 percent rise in second quarter net profit. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1473.53 -4.52 -0.31 5.08 RTS 1486.84 6.79 0.46 7.60 London ADRs 863.95 4.25 0.49 10.98 Emrg Mkt Indx 980.68 7.59 0.78 7.02 MSCI Russia 804.90 3.36 0.42 9.25 Sberbank 93.69 -0.34 -0.36 18.81 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.49 -1.70 Gazprom 163.25 -0.15 -0.09 -4.70 LUKOIL 1924.30 -4.70 -0.24 13.03 Rostelecom 127.70 -0.59 -0.46 -15.99 Dollar/Rouble 31.34 -0.22 -0.71 -2.52 Euro/Rouble 40.38 -0.17 -0.43 -3.26 Rouble basket 35.40 -0.20 -0.57 -2.90 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.76 7.74 0.04 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.80 5.30 5.09 All data taken from Reuters at 0909 GMT ($1 = 31.5650 Russian roubles) (Editing by Catherine Evans)