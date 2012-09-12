* Rouble rises across the board after German court decision * Investors awaiting U.S. Fed meeting on Thursday * Stocks mixed, rise above key resistance levels * Markets to watch rate decision on Thursday (Adds latest prices, comment) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 12 The Russian rouble rallied to its strongest since May against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's constitutional court gave the go-ahead to the euro zone's new rescue fund, also pushing oil prices above $116 per barrel. Germany's highest court said the country can ratify the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact as long it can guarantee there will be no increase in German financial exposure to the bailout fund without parliament's approval. The rally came ahead of a Russian central bank rate decision meeting on Thursday. The market has priced in economists expectations that rates will be left unchanged, but the central bank will make its closest call so far this year as it weighs unruly inflation and slower economic growth. "Markets can respond tomorrow to the decision of the central bank as it is still to be decided. We cannot exclude a change in rates," said Artyom Arkhipov, chief economist at Unicredit in Moscow. Inflation is about to breach the official target of 5-6 percent for the whole of 2012, hitting an annual rate of 5.9 percent in August. Leaving rates unchanged is favourable for the rouble, making it an attractive carry trade currency. On Wednesday, however, the focus of Moscow's currency and equity markets was on the German court's announcement which boosted global risk appetite and drove Brent crude prices above $116, buoying Russian assets. The rouble was up 0.6 percent to 31.37 versus the dollar by 1410 GMT, cruising at levels last seen in late May. Versus the euro, the rouble had added 0.1 percent to 40.53, and it firmed 0.3 percent to 35.51 versus the euro-dollar basket, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out forex interventions. "There is another wave of positive (sentiment) taking place now," said Pavel Demeshchik, a dealer at ING in Moscow. "Profit taking is likely after tomorrow's news from the United States." The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to announce the results of its latest policy meeting on Thursday. Economists expect it to launch a third round of bond purchases to drive down borrowing costs and spur a stronger recovery. On the stock market, the RTS index rose 0.6 percent to 1,488.85 points , hovering at its highest since early May, while the MICEX was up 0.1 percent to 1,479.70. The dollar-based RTS index has already breached key technical resistance levels and market players expect the rouble-traded MICEX to follow its peer, analysts at Alor brokerage said in a note. The Russian index is unlikely to fall below support levels before the Fed announcement. Shares of the country's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold were up 0.7 percent in London, following reports that Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group is in talks with two potential buyers to sell its near-$4 billion stake in the company. Shares in Russian restaurant group Rosinter underperformed however, losing 2.4 percent after the company reported a first-half net loss of 75 million roubles ($2.38 million). Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1479.70 1.65 0.11 5.52 RTS 1488.85 8.80 0.59 7.74 London ADRs 866.76 7.06 0.82 11.34 Emrg Mkt Indx 979.75 6.66 0.68 6.91 MSCI Russia 806.82 5.28 0.66 9.51 Sberbank 93.77 -0.26 -0.28 18.91 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.52 -1.67 Gazprom 163.53 0.13 0.08 -4.54 LUKOIL 1937.80 8.80 0.46 13.82 Rostelecom 127.90 -0.39 -0.30 -15.86 Dollar/Rouble 31.37 -0.19 -0.57 -2.29 Euro/Rouble 40.53 -0.02 -0.05 -2.89 Rouble basket 35.51 -0.09 -0.25 -2.60 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.79 7.76 -0.17 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.90 5.40 5.09 All data taken from Reuters at 1410 GMT ($1 = 31.5650 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)