* Rouble firms across the board before rate decision * Russia cbank seen leaving rates on hold * All eyes on the U.S. Fed meeting results * Stocks indexes down; Sistema up after Q2 results By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 13 The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by strong oil prices but investors were wary of ahead of a Bank of Russia interest rate decision and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting results. Russia's central bank is expected to make its closest call so far this year when it reviews interest rates later on Thursday, economists say, with most predicting the conflict between unruly inflation and slower economic growth will keep rates on hold. "We believe the economic situation and the near-term outlook have not changed materially since the August board meeting, and we therefore expect the central bank to keep monetary policy parameters unchanged," analysts at Barclays said in a note. By 0804 GMT, the rouble gained 0.3 percent to 31.41 versus the dollar , closing in on its strongest level since late May of 31.24 hit overnight. "In the last couple of days, non-residents were gradually closing rouble positions and locking in profits ahead of the U.S. and Russia's central bank meetings," said Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC in Moscow. The Fed appears set to launch a third round of unconventional monetary stimulus on Thursday while signalling that a weak U.S. economy may warrant ultra-low interest rates for at least another three years. "Today the market activity could be the lowest so far this week as no one would take risks before the Fed decision," said Alexei Vorobyov, chief dealer at Vozrozhdenie bank. Versus the euro, the rouble had added 0.1 percent to 40.56 and firmed 0.2 percent to 35.52 against the euro-dollar basket, the central bank main gauge of the currency market. In the stock market, the rouble-traded MICEX index shed 0.6 percent to 1,469.3 points and its dollar-based peer RTS was down 0.3 percent at 1,438.7, still hovering at its strongest since early May. "We think investors will not take active steps and will prefer to wait until news from the Fed for a clearer understanding of the market picture and support from an impulsive move in the external markets," analysts at Sberbank said in a note. Shares in Russian holding company Sistema inched up 0.2 percent after the company said it swung to a $161.9 million net loss in the second quarter, hit by a $1.1 billion write-off at its mobile unit MTS, whose license was suspended in the central Asian state of Uzbekistan. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change year-to- ate STOCKS MICEX 1469.28 -9.26 -0.63 4.78 RTS 1478.71 -3.80 -0.26 7.01 London ADRs 861.07 -1.68 -0.19 10.61 Emrg Mkt Indx 976.58 -1.90 -0.19 6.57 MSCI Russia 801.26 -3.15 -0.39 8.75 Sberbank 93.18 -0.40 -0.43 18.16 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.77 -3.43 Gazprom 162.16 -1.05 -0.64 -5.34 LUKOIL 1927.40 -17.60 -0.90 13.21 Rostelecom 126.66 -0.44 -0.35 -16.67 Dollar/Rouble 31.41 -0.10 -0.33 -2.30 Euro/Rouble 40.56 -0.04 -0.11 -2.83 Rouble basket 35.52 -0.08 -0.22 -2.58 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.78 7.76 0.11 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.90 5.40 4.84 All data taken from Reuters at 0804 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)