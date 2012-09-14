* Rouble, equities glide up on central bank, Fed decisions * Strong oil supports * Rouble bonds hurt by higher rates, Eurobonds yet to rebound By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 14 The rouble rallied robustly on Friday, capitalising quickly on the Bank of Russia's decision to raise rates, the latest aggressive U.S. economic stimulus plan and solid gains in oil prices. Russian equities rose sharply with other risk assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new open-ended quantitative easing programme to aid the American economy and crude prices climbed towards $117. At 0840 GMT, the rouble gained 1.39 percent to 30.83 against the dollar , its strongest in four months. The rouble also rose against the rouble by 0.54 percent to 40.17, firming against the dollar-euro basket by 0.95 percent to 35.03. On Thursday, the central bank surprised the markets by raising all key interest rates by a quarter of a point, giving priority to taming inflation over supporting economic growth. "Since the policy rates hike has (almost) not been priced in, it should have positive implications for the local currency," Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia at HSBC in Moscow, said after the bank's decision. Higher rates make the rouble an attractive carry trade, financed by borrowing low-return currencies. While Morozov warns the rouble is not that cheap, it is likely to get more support next week when the September tax period kicks in, forcing exporters to sell their foreign currency revenues. "It's logical to expect that export sales at these levels will only intensify as the hoped for firming of the dollar has failed to materialise," analysts at ING in Moscow wrote in a note. The central bank's decision to raise rates is potentially a drag on the equities in an already slowing economy. "There is no doubt the decision will ... lead to a general rise in interest rates in the money market," Ivan Sinelnikov, an economist at Gazprombank in Moscow, said. But on Friday, investors on the domestic bourses joined in the global celebration of hopes that the Fed decision will strengthen the U.S. economy. Russia's benchmark dollar-traded RTS index gained 4.46 percent to 1,551.05 points, while its rouble-denominated peer MICEX rose 2.84 percent to 1,514.41 points. Both bourses were at their strongest since early April. "There is only one way for markets to go this morning and that is up," analyst at Troika Dialog wrote in a note. But that did not apply to rouble bonds . The Russian central bank's rate hike reduces profits on trading local rouble-denominated bonds, especially given the risk of more hikes to come - a possibility the bank hinted at in its statement. "The threat for the local (rouble bond) market does not come from a one-time rates hike, but their systematic rise," ING analysts wrote. Russian Eurobonds fared better, with most yields going down after the Fed decision buoyed U.S. Treasuries. Yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 fell to 2.81 percent on Friday, from 2.92 at Thursday's opening. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1514.41 41.81 2.84 8.00 RTS 1551.05 66.17 4.46 12.24 London ADRs 903.31 38.47 4.45 16.04 Emrg Mkt Indx 1009.14 27.14 2.76 10.12 MSCI Russia 839.18 32.10 3.98 13.90 Sberbank 95.72 2.97 3.20 21.38 VTB 0.06 0.00 4.84 1.07 Gazprom 167.34 4.35 2.67 -2.31 LUKOIL 1985.80 47.80 2.47 16.64 Rostelecom 127.87 1.38 1.09 -15.88 Dollar/Rouble 30.83 -0.43 -1.39 -4.10 Euro/Rouble 40.17 -0.22 -0.54 -3.76 Rouble basket 35.03 -0.34 -0.95 -3.92 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.75 7.73 0.24 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 4.99 5.49 5.05 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0840 GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)